Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Skipped Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Rehearsal Dinner

Although Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce has turned into a wild rumor goldmine and the spectacle of the century, many of the details surrounding the big event have been kept under lock and key. That includes Swift and Kelce's full guest list. So far, pubs have been documenting which celebs have been making their way towards Madison Square Garden on July 3. As of write time, dozens of their A-list pals, including Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid, Barbara Corcoran, Justin Thomas, Ellie Goulding, Tommy Hilfiger, Jenny Han, and many, many more, have been confirmed in attendance, according to People. Interestingly, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes weren't included.

This doesn't mean they didn't make the cut, of course. They could have simply been overshadowed by all of the excitement T-Swift's wedding has conjured up. After all, they've been nothing but publicly gushy about Swift and Kelce over the years.

For example, Brittany was one of the first in their circle to speak on their engagement, according to InStyle. Plus, Brittany shared some kind words about Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" album in 2025. "@taylorswift has done it again!" She wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story (via E! News). "Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it!" Given these facts, the better question is honestly whether or not Brittany will be one of Swift's bridesmaids (not if she and Patrick are attending).