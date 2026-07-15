Inside Taylor Swift's Supposed Fallout With Keleigh Teller (& Why Haters Have It Wrong)
Many fans were surprised to see Keleigh Teller not make the invite list for Taylor Swift's wedding, but the former besties' falling out started long before the nuptials. A possible rift between the pair came to light a month before Swift married Travis Kelce when TMZ reported both Keleigh and her husband, Miles Teller, were not on the guest list. The source called it a "sad time" for the state of their friendship, but there was hope the two could make amends. It turned out that Blake Lively wasn't the only former Swift bestie who was snubbed from the wedding, as Keleigh and her A-list husband were not in attendance. Seeing the Tellers excluded from the wedding was surprising, as they both had a good relationship with the singer. Swift even featured Miles and Keleigh in her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" in 2021, and for years they seemed to all have a great relationship.
A couple of weeks before the "Fortnight" singer's wedding extravaganza, details about the dissolution of her friendship with Keleigh surfaced. Reportedly, the infamous text thread that Swift had with Lively about the actor's feud with Justin Baldoni rubbed Keleigh the wrong way, a source revealed to the Daily Mail in June 2026. In fact, the relationship with Lively was a source of stress for the model. "Friends told Keleigh to protect her mental health; she needs to take space," the insider said.
The major issue Keleigh had with Swift, however, came after the pop star failed to offer support to the Tellers after their home burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires. "That was the nail in the coffin of the friendship," the source told the Daily Mail. Keleigh likely felt abandoned by a friend she always had put first.
Keleigh Teller used to gush over Taylor Swift online
Long before Travis Kelce popped the question to her, Keleigh Teller gave Taylor Swift an extravagant ring. For the "Bad Blood" singer's birthday, Miles Teller's wife gifted her then-BFF a massive opal ring, which she showed off on her Instagram Stories in December 2023. "Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled," Keleigh wrote while playfully poking fun at members of the media who thought the ring was a gift from Kelce, via People.
At the time, the friends seemed inseparable; Keleigh even accompanied Swift to the Golden Globes in January 2024. To commemorate the occasion, she uploaded a three-slide Instagram post. "Romy and Michele (and Tree) take the globes," Keleigh wrote. A month later, the former besties made their last public appearance together. As Keleigh documented in an Instagram carousel, she attended the 2024 Super Bowl with Swift. The post included a video of the pair sharing a hug in the suite where they watched with friends as they celebrated Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs winning the big game. It's also worth noting that Blake Lively was in the suite celebrating alongside the two.
A year later, the joyous celebration with Swift seemed a distant memory as Keleigh and Miles lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires. "To everyone reaching out I can't thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world," Keleigh wrote in a January 2025 Instagram post that showed the fires approaching their home. "Many people have reached out, just either letting us know that they're there emotionally or people are offering us their place," Miles told E! News in February 2025. As mentioned, reports claim Swift was not among the many who checked in on the Tellers.