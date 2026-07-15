Inside Taylor Swift's Supposed Fallout With Keleigh Teller (& Why Haters Have It Wrong)

Many fans were surprised to see Keleigh Teller not make the invite list for Taylor Swift's wedding, but the former besties' falling out started long before the nuptials. A possible rift between the pair came to light a month before Swift married Travis Kelce when TMZ reported both Keleigh and her husband, Miles Teller, were not on the guest list. The source called it a "sad time" for the state of their friendship, but there was hope the two could make amends. It turned out that Blake Lively wasn't the only former Swift bestie who was snubbed from the wedding, as Keleigh and her A-list husband were not in attendance. Seeing the Tellers excluded from the wedding was surprising, as they both had a good relationship with the singer. Swift even featured Miles and Keleigh in her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" in 2021, and for years they seemed to all have a great relationship.

A couple of weeks before the "Fortnight" singer's wedding extravaganza, details about the dissolution of her friendship with Keleigh surfaced. Reportedly, the infamous text thread that Swift had with Lively about the actor's feud with Justin Baldoni rubbed Keleigh the wrong way, a source revealed to the Daily Mail in June 2026. In fact, the relationship with Lively was a source of stress for the model. "Friends told Keleigh to protect her mental health; she needs to take space," the insider said.

The major issue Keleigh had with Swift, however, came after the pop star failed to offer support to the Tellers after their home burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires. "That was the nail in the coffin of the friendship," the source told the Daily Mail. Keleigh likely felt abandoned by a friend she always had put first.