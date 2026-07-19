Old Hollywood Icon Hedy Lamarr's Six Marriages Paint A Tumultuous Picture Of Her Life

Hedy Lamarr was the quintessential polymath. The Austrian native had a successful career as an actor and was also a brilliant scientist and inventor (she was credited with pioneering the technology that would later contribute to the development of modern-day Wi-Fi). Her accomplishments aside, Lamarr's love life was just as intriguing as her career: she is yet another celeb who was married more times than you might think.

Lamarr's first husband was Fritz Mandl, a firearms manufacturer, whom she married at the age of 19. From the late 1930s to the early '50s, Lamarr was married three more times. Lamarr then entered her longest marriage with William Howard Lee, which lasted for seven years. Last but not least, Lamarr's sixth and final husband, Lewis J. Boies, married her in 1963, and they divorced in 1965.

Lamarr would go on to spend her later years reclusively; by the time she died in 2000, the actor lived by herself in a three-bedroom home. Still, her place in pop culture proves that her impact was timeless, with artists such as Johnny Depp paying tribute to Lamarr through their music. Read on for more on Lamarr's love story, which reflects the complex experiences that defined the celebrated actor's life.