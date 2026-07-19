Old Hollywood Icon Hedy Lamarr's Six Marriages Paint A Tumultuous Picture Of Her Life
Hedy Lamarr was the quintessential polymath. The Austrian native had a successful career as an actor and was also a brilliant scientist and inventor (she was credited with pioneering the technology that would later contribute to the development of modern-day Wi-Fi). Her accomplishments aside, Lamarr's love life was just as intriguing as her career: she is yet another celeb who was married more times than you might think.
Lamarr's first husband was Fritz Mandl, a firearms manufacturer, whom she married at the age of 19. From the late 1930s to the early '50s, Lamarr was married three more times. Lamarr then entered her longest marriage with William Howard Lee, which lasted for seven years. Last but not least, Lamarr's sixth and final husband, Lewis J. Boies, married her in 1963, and they divorced in 1965.
Lamarr would go on to spend her later years reclusively; by the time she died in 2000, the actor lived by herself in a three-bedroom home. Still, her place in pop culture proves that her impact was timeless, with artists such as Johnny Depp paying tribute to Lamarr through their music. Read on for more on Lamarr's love story, which reflects the complex experiences that defined the celebrated actor's life.
Hedy Lamarr first husband, Fritz Mandl, reportedly forbade her from continuing her acting career
Hedy Lamarr and Austrian industrialist Fritz Mandl had a 14-year age gap (this isn't strange, as some celebrity couples have bigger age gaps than you might think). Mandl, who was once declared "One of the Most Dangerous Men in the World" (via The American Magazine), married Lamarr in August 1933 . According to reports, the couple's relationship reflected a traditional imbalance of power between a wealthy, influential man and a socially admired spouse. Lamarr was expected to socialize with Mandl's network, which included figures such as German leader Adolf Hitler and Italian politician Benito Mussolini.
By the time the duo tied the knot, Lamarr had already begun her acting career. She made her big-screen debut in the 1930 film "Geld auf der Straße," which translates to "Money on the Street." Lamarr had also worked on "Sturm im Wasserglas," meaning "Storm in a Water Glass." Her last known role at the time was in the controversial movie "Ecstasy," which premiered in Europe in January 1933.
In the film, Lamarr portrayed Eva Hermann, a young woman stuck in a loveless marriage with a much older man. The flick featured a nude scene that was said to have upset Lamarr's then-husband, Mandl. According to the documentary "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," when the film's prints made the rounds, Mandl tried to withdraw them from circulation by buying as many copies as he could (a quest in which he was unsuccessful). It was alleged that Mandl eventually forbade Lamarr from pursuing her career.
Hedy Lamarr escaped her first marriage in 1937, fleeing to London
Hedy Lamarr's marriage to Fritz Mandl was reportedly far from glamorous behind closed doors. Lamarr had access to everything money could buy, as we learned in "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," but she had no autonomy. Mandl was said to be a jealous and controlling partner who had the maids listen in on Lamarr's phone calls. She was constantly under surveillance that made it impossible for her to escape. According to Richard Rhodes, the author of "Hedy's Folly: The Life and Breakthrough Inventions of Hedy Lamarr," Lamarr had tried to flee twice.
Lamarr's 1937 escape from her home with Mandl would have easily made a hit movie script. According to her son, Anthony Loder, who spoke on "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," she disguised herself as a maid during a dinner party and rode away on a bicycle. Lamarr eventually ended up in London. "My parents had friends in England, so I went there," she recalled in an audio interview with Journalist Fleming Meeks (via "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story").
In London, Lamarr crossed paths with Louis B. Mayer, the co-founder of MGM Studios, who opened the door for her to make a name for herself in Tinseltown. She made her American film debut in "Algiers" in 1938. According to letters Lamarr wrote to her mother, Mandl made numerous attempts to rekindle their relationship. "Fritz called me again and absolutely wants to take me with him to South America. He's crazy. Afterwards, I had my phone number changed," one letter, penned in 1940, read (via Jewish Museum Vienna).
Hedy Lamarr married screenwriter Gene Markey in 1939
Gene Markey was a screenwriter and producer known for several recognizable films and a charismatic personality. In his book "Hedy's Folly: The Life and Breakthrough Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, the Most Beautiful Woman in the World," biographer Richard Rhodes noted that Markey's ex-wife, actor Myrna Loy, said he was "a man of unfailing wit and humor."
According to letters featured in the documentary "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," Lamarr was head over heels in love and believed that the navy veteran had so much in common with her father, Emil Kiesler. The pair's 1939 wedding in Mexico was said to be a quiet affair, held away from the glaring eyes of the press.
Lamarr and Markey's nuptials, though important, also reflected the couple's unwavering commitment to their crafts. Rather than embarking on a honeymoon, they returned to work. "They'll be no honeymoon now; we both have assignments and are returning to Hollywood by auto tonight," Markey told the press at the time (via The New York Times). Although the duo's relationship seemed aligned, it was rumored that Markey started having affairs outside their marriage just a few months after their wedding. On October 4, 1941, it was reported that Lamarr and Markey had officially divorced. The actor would later get sued by her lawyers for a $16,952 fee, as Time reported.
Hedy Lamarr and Gene Markey's adopted son was later revealed to be her biological child with her third husband
Hedy Lamarr and Gene Markey adopted a baby boy named James Lamarr Markey in 1941. James was born on January 9, 1939, nearly two months before Lamarr and Markey walked down the aisle. James began attending Chadwick School in Los Angeles County in the late '40s but left later on due to a disciplinary incident. He went on to live with his teacher, Ingrid Gray, and became estranged from Lamarr.
When James' half-sister, Denise Loder DeLuca, spoke in "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," she said she hardly had any memories of him. James, however, said he maintained contact with his mother over the years. "I called her sometimes and she called me sometimes," he revealed (via YouTube). When Lamarr died in 2000, she left much of her estate to her two children, Anthony Loder and Denise. Anthony, who ran a cell phone store, was awarded $1.8 million, while his sister, an artist, inherited $1.2 million.
The following year, it was revealed that James was actually Lamarr's biological son. According to Talk Magazine, James obtained a copy of his birth certificate, which listed Lamarr as his mother and her third husband, John Loder, as his biological father. James, who worked as a security guard, had previously contested Lamarr's will after being left out and was eventually awarded $50,000.
Her marriage to British actor John Loder was reportedly off to an awkward start
Hedy Lamarr and her third husband, John Loder, who starred in the film "Josette from New Orleans," were married in Beverly Hills in 1943. On the couple's big day, Lamarr opted to wear a unique headpiece, which she paired with a pearly necklace.
As for her makeup, the actor looked gorgeous with well-groomed, softly arched eyebrows, while her long lashes stole the show. It was reported that the pair would reside in Lamarr's Beverly Hills home. It's easy to speculate that Lamarr was doing well for herself at the time, given that Beverly Hills has long been home to affluent celebrities such as Hilary Duff.
Word on the street was that the couple's union started on a strange note. According to biographer Richard Rhodes, prior to getting hitched, Lamarr presented her would-be husband with a $350 bill (equivalent of $3,723 at the time of writing). The money was allegedly "half the cost of his dinners at her house the previous months, including half the cook's salary," as Rhodes wrote in "Hedy's Folly: The Life and Breakthrough Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, the Most Beautiful Woman in the World." Rhodes noted that Loder was flustered by the move, but he settled the bill anyway.
Hedy Lamarr felt 'unhappy' while married to John Loder and called it quits
Hedy Lamarr and John Loder welcomed their daughter, Denise Loder DeLuca, in May 1943. Nearly four years later, the duo had their second child, Anthony Loder. According to Anthony, he and John never had a relationship. "I never met him," he told "The Inventivity Pod." Lamarr's marriage to Loder had gradually drifted into quiet corners. "It was that case again, where the unknown had much more allure for me than what I had now," she explained, as biographer Richard Rhodes wrote in "Hedy's Folly: The Life and Breakthrough Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, the Most Beautiful Woman in the World."
In July 1947, Lamarr filed for divorce from John, accusing him of negligence. "I've been terribly ill and unhappy since the birth of my last baby, and John topped all by going east to do a play just when I needed him most here," Lamarr told The National Advocate.
Lamarr pursued legal custody of their children and requested child support. According to Anthony, they moved from their shared mansion to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Lamarr and John's divorce was finalized on September 15, 1948. It was reported that the "Come Live With Me" actor said that John was "indifferent" toward his family, per The Madera Tribune.
She married musician Teddy Stauffer, whom she had 'met on her honeymoon'
Hedy Lamarr's fourth husband, Teddy Stauffer, was just as creative as she was. The Swiss native rose to prominence in the jazz scene as part of the Original-Teddies band, known for songs such as "Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny." Stauffer was reportedly friends with Lamarr's third husband, John Loder. According to biographer Ruth Barton, author of the book "Hedy Lamarr: The Most Beautiful Woman in Film," the pair first crossed paths in 1944. Lamarr's son, Anthony Loder, told "The Inventivity Pod" that they had "met on her honeymoon."
Lamarr and Stauffer said "I do" in 1951. During their June honeymoon, an excited Lamarr told the press (via The Goulburn Evening Penny Post): "I am in love and want to keep my husband happy." Per Anthony's account, his family relocated to Mexico, where Stauffer ran the Laverday and La Gila, an entertainment venue that catered to adventurous divers.
Although Anthony disclosed that they spent two years in Mexico, Lamarr and Stauffer's marriage did not last that long. In fact, it was her shortest. The couple officially divorced in March 1952, amid claims their relationship was violent. According to reports, Lamarr, who was 36 years old at the time, alleged that Stauffer "hit me" (via the Australian Associated Press). Lamarr's account of events was confirmed by a chauffeur, who claimed that Stauffer once assaulted her at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Hedy Lamarr claimed that she had been too much of a 'mother' to Texas oilman William Howard Lee
Hedy Lamarr and her fifth husband, William Howard Lee, tied the knot in 1953. As expected, Lamarr moved with her children, who had a soft spot for Lee, to a mansion in Texas. "He was a nice guy," Lamarr's daughter, Denise Loder DeLuca, said of Lee (via "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story"). "I really, kind of, felt Texan for a while." The relationship between Lamarr and Lee was much like the one she had with Fritz Mandl; Lee was an oil mogul, known for co-founding Lee Brothers Oil Co., while Lamarr was a trophy wife.
However, through Lee, Lamarr turned one of her passions, skiing, into a business. In "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," viewers learned that Lamarr loved skiing during her childhood. So, when they began taking vacations in Aspen, Colorado, she saw the perfect opportunity to build the Villa LaMarr ski resort. It was sold to Roy Reid Realty after the couple split.
Lamarr and Lee's 1960 divorce was far from amicable. While Hedy maintained that their relationship had deteriorated because she had become like a "mother" to Lee, the latter accused the actor of blowing through his money (via Time). Lee also alleged that Lamarr was violent toward him and had stolen her jewelry. Lamarr was receiving $2,500 monthly in temporary spousal support (equivalent $26,597 at the time of writing) and eventually awarded a $500,000 settlement.
Hedy Lamarr married attorney Lewis J. Boies, whom she later accused of being violent
Hedy Lamarr was represented by several lawyers during her contentious divorce from William Howard Lee, including the Houston attorneys J. Edwin Smith and Percy Foreman. Lamarr also worked with Los Angeles attorney Lewis J. Boies, who would go on to become her sixth husband.
According to biographer Ruth Barton, Boies, who was a couple of years younger than Lamarr, was exceptionally skilled at his job. Barton noted that journalist Gene Ringold, who once sued Lamarr and also interviewed her, said that Boies "was such a tower of strength" (via "Hedy Lamarr: The Most Beautiful Woman in Film").
Lamarr and Boies' fairytale was short-lived, as the "Slaughter on 10th Avenue" actor battled Boies in court in 1965. At the time, Lamarr claimed she did not have a penny to her name. "I'm flat broke," she said (via Time). Lamarr was said to be seeking $3,510 in temporary alimony, the equivalent of $37, 342 at the time of writing. According to reports, Lamarr claimed to have spent $500,000 on Boies. She also alleged that the marriage involved violence, accusing the attorney of confronting her with a baseball bat.
Hedy Lamarr ended up living a life away from the spotlight
Hollywood has had several beauty icons, and Hedy Lamarr is considered one of them, although some celebrities have rejected that sex symbol image entirely. In fact, Lamarr is credited with influencing other actors to undergo cosmetic surgery. According to her daughter, Denise Loder DeLuca, the high beauty standards to which Lamarr was held may have contributed to her isolation when the press began criticizing her as she aged.
"I said 'Oh, mom...I really have empathy for that pressure on you,'" DeLuca shared on "Hollywood's Brightest Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story." "So, no wonder she kind of hid away." Still, Lamarr's final photos proved that her iconic beauty stood the test of time. Lamarr spent her final years alone in Casselberry, Florida. According to reports, she rarely went out after suffering a fall while heading to the swimming pool three years before she died. Although she was aloof, Lamarr became friends with Altamonte Springs police lieutenant Chuck Stansel.
Chuck and his family often visited Lamarr and assisted her with grocery shopping, and it wasn't surprising when she left him $83,000 in her will. According to biographer Richard Rhodes, when Lamarr died, her children carried out her final wish by returning her cremated ashes to Austria. They "scattered them in the Vienna woods on the slope of a hill overlooking her native city," Rhodes wrote in "Hedy's Folly: The Life and Breakthrough Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, the Most Beautiful Woman in the World."