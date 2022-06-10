What's The Real Meaning Behind Johnny Depp's New Single, This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr? Here's What We Think

Just a little over a week after a verdict was reached in the controversial defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star proved that he's ready to make a massive comeback. But instead of announcing a new movie or show, Depp's kicking off his return to the spotlight with new music.

On June 9, the actor announced that he would be releasing an album titled "18" on July 15, which he worked on alongside Jeff Beck. "It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," Depp said in a statement, per People. "I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages." Meanwhile, Beck gushed about Depp's contributions to the record, saying that he's a talented musician. "He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."

Ahead of the album's release, they dropped a single, "This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr." Penning a song about a Hollywood legend is an interesting move, so it's not surprising that many are wondering what the track is all about.