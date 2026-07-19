Tom Selleck's Wife Is Reportedly Relieved He's Finally Embracing A 'Low-Key Routine'

Since Tom Selleck's time on "Blue Bloods" came to a close, he seems to have taken a small step back to enjoy the finer things in life outside of his career. After spending more than a decade starring as Frank Reagan on the now-canceled series, the actor finally has the opportunity to slow down and spend more time with his family, including his two kids. That doesn't necessarily mean he's walking away from Hollywood for good, but it does seem like he's become more selective about how he spends his time and which opportunities he chooses to pursue. Although he hasn't officially retired, Selleck hasn't taken on many roles since "Blue Bloods" ended in 2024, and he has reportedly embraced a more low-key routine at home as well – and no one is happier about it than Selleck's wife, Jillie Mack, according to a report.

"Tom's finally taking his foot off the gas, and it's a huge comfort to everyone who cares about him," an insider told Closer Weekly. "For years, he was go-go-go around the ranch, tearing around on his ATV, and taking on projects like he was still in his 40s, but these days, he's embracing a much more low-key routine," the source added. Selleck, who married Mack in 1987, celebrated his 80th birthday in January 2025, marking a milestone that has many fans wondering what the next chapter of his career will look like. "I intend to keep working," he told Parade in late 2024. So, what exactly does the next chapter of Selleck's career look like? Well, he's got a plan.