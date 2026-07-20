Michael Landon's Second Marriage Was Torn Apart By Infidelity & Hollywood

Michael Landon's marriage to his second wife, Marjorie Lynn Noe, started in 1963 and lasted until 1982 — one year before his show "Little House on the Prairie" went off the air. But although Landon spent roughly half of the marriage playing Charles Ingalls, a near-perfect, devoted husband and father, his union with Noe didn't exactly mirror the sweet, wholesome relationship his character enjoyed onscreen. In fact, Landon's almost 20-year marriage to Noe ended due to infidelity. You see, Landon became involved with his third wife, Cindy Clerico, during his marriage to Noe ... and the affair nearly destroyed his family-friendly image.

Landon's relationship with Clerico kicked off when she was working in Hollywood as a body double for Melissa Francis, who played Cassandra Cooper Ingalls on "Little House." Soon after, Landon ended his marriage to Noe. However, in 1985, he told People that, despite what the press claimed, he didn't leave Noe strictly because of Clerico. "I would have done anything to make that relationship continue, but I could not," he said of his first marriage.

As for Noe, she blamed their problems partly on herself. "I was too busy being the kind of wife he wanted me to be, " she said. "I lost myself little by little. I made Michael my god." Noe also extended grace to her ex-husband's new wife. "If it hadn't been Cindy, it would have been somebody," she continued, adding, "He had reached that point in his life."