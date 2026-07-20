A Rare Awards Show Misstep: How One Of Ali Larter's Daring Looks Missed The Mark
Ali Larter has been a staple at red-carpet events for years, and she has often walked the fine line of sporting a daring look while still being elegant, but she had one fashion misstep that stood out. Being cast as the feisty Angela on the popular series "Landman" led to Larter wearing barely-there outfits for her character. In November 2025, Larter discussed how empowering it was to put her body on display on the series as a woman in her late 40s. "We don't expire. We don't decide we can't wear a sexy dress just because of our age," Larter told Yahoo! Life. "You should be able to show up however you feel," she added.
Months later, at the Critics Choice Awards in January 2026, Larter seemingly took her "Landman" character's sartorial mentality to the red carpet. The "Legally Blonde" actor wore a black silk gown designed by Nina Ricci that offered an eyeful of her curves. Over the years, Larter has worn scandalous outfits on the red carpet while still looking graceful, but this look missed the mark. The halter-neck gown featured a plunging neckline that went past her ribcage. To showcase her legs, Larter's skirt had an daringly high-cut slit that ran up the middle. The dress did a stellar job of showcasing Larter's impressively sculpted physique, but the piece seemed ill-suited to her figure. The gown hugged her hips, but was bunched around her midsection, and the halter straps were not smoothed out as they were seemingly intended to be.
The Critics Choice gown may have been a misfire, but Larter's transformation has been a sight to see as she has aged gracefully in Hollywood.
Fans praise Ali Larter for her natural look
A couple of months after her Critics Choice Awards dress failed to impress, Ali Larter looked stunning in a low-cut number that harkened back to Old Hollywood. She wore a blood red strapless gown from Zuhair Murad while walking the red carpet of the Actor Awards in March 2026. The piece had a sweetheart neckline that left plenty of skin exposed, but in an understated manner. Unlike that Critics Choice number, this dress looked perfectly tailored for Larter, as it was contoured to her hips with a ruched skirt that reached the floor. The "Heroes" alum had a sophisticated look with her bright blond hair straight and parted, and she added dark red lipstick that matched her outfit. She accessorized with a large silver necklace and silver bracelet, which complemented her ensemble.
A video of Larter in the red gown at the Actor Awards was shared on Instagram, where fans gushed over the look that showcased her figure without going overboard. "So gorgeous ... revealing nothing ... very classy," one user replied. "She is ridiculously gorgeous, classy, everything," another added. Besides her outfit, fans commented on how Larter's face transformation was not reliant on plastic surgery. "She has aged perfectly! Not too much work done," an admiring fan wrote.
Larter may have opted out of having extensive work done, but she has put in plenty of work to maintain her figure. Taking to Instagram in June 2025, Larter posted a photo from her "Landman" trailer, where she rocked a string bikini. Alongside the pic, she added a lengthy caption. "I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week. Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me," Later wrote before detailing her strict diet and workout regimen.