A Rare Awards Show Misstep: How One Of Ali Larter's Daring Looks Missed The Mark

Ali Larter has been a staple at red-carpet events for years, and she has often walked the fine line of sporting a daring look while still being elegant, but she had one fashion misstep that stood out. Being cast as the feisty Angela on the popular series "Landman" led to Larter wearing barely-there outfits for her character. In November 2025, Larter discussed how empowering it was to put her body on display on the series as a woman in her late 40s. "We don't expire. We don't decide we can't wear a sexy dress just because of our age," Larter told Yahoo! Life. "You should be able to show up however you feel," she added.

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Months later, at the Critics Choice Awards in January 2026, Larter seemingly took her "Landman" character's sartorial mentality to the red carpet. The "Legally Blonde" actor wore a black silk gown designed by Nina Ricci that offered an eyeful of her curves. Over the years, Larter has worn scandalous outfits on the red carpet while still looking graceful, but this look missed the mark. The halter-neck gown featured a plunging neckline that went past her ribcage. To showcase her legs, Larter's skirt had an daringly high-cut slit that ran up the middle. The dress did a stellar job of showcasing Larter's impressively sculpted physique, but the piece seemed ill-suited to her figure. The gown hugged her hips, but was bunched around her midsection, and the halter straps were not smoothed out as they were seemingly intended to be.

The Critics Choice gown may have been a misfire, but Larter's transformation has been a sight to see as she has aged gracefully in Hollywood.