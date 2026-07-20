GH Star Kate Mansi's Stunning Transformation Through The Years

"My parents are divorced and both got remarried, so I have a sort of Brady Bunch family on both sides," Kate Mansi once quipped (via liveaboutdotcom) about the blended circumstances in which she was raised. Actually, the soap opera favorite has no fewer than 13 siblings!

Mansi, who grew up in the California city of Calabasas, has remained particularly close to her father, Jeff Morris, describing him in an interview with Life & Dog as "her rock," whose life motto "Bite off more than you can chew and then chew it," she's always abided by. "I think it's safe to say he is the best dad a girl could ask for," added Mansi, who also revealed she considers eight high school friends and her beloved dogs as part of her clan. "He is always making me reach for the next level and to learn and grow from my mistakes."

Mansi also gave a shout-out to her grandmother, Helen Caldwell, for teaching her to be a strong, independent woman. "Nothing ever stands in the way of her dreams. I want to make her proud and live my life as she did — going after what I want with every fiber of my being."