GH Star Kate Mansi's Stunning Transformation Through The Years
Following in the footsteps of soap opera favorites like Michael Easton, Tamara Braun, and Steve Burton, California native Kate Mansi is in that exclusive club of actors who've enjoyed major roles in both "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital," playing Abigail Deveraux in the former and Kristina Davis in the latter. And she's received attention from the most prestigious ceremony to honor the genre, the Daytime Emmy Awards, for both performances, too.
But what else do we know about her beyond her prolific soap opera career, which spans more than 1,000 episodes? How exactly did she get her big break? Why might we be seeing less of her in the future? And why exactly did she trick more than 100 of her friends and family members into attending a faux-engagement party? Here's a look at her stunning transformation through the years.
Mansi grew up in an extended family
"My parents are divorced and both got remarried, so I have a sort of Brady Bunch family on both sides," Kate Mansi once quipped (via liveaboutdotcom) about the blended circumstances in which she was raised. Actually, the soap opera favorite has no fewer than 13 siblings!
Mansi, who grew up in the California city of Calabasas, has remained particularly close to her father, Jeff Morris, describing him in an interview with Life & Dog as "her rock," whose life motto "Bite off more than you can chew and then chew it," she's always abided by. "I think it's safe to say he is the best dad a girl could ask for," added Mansi, who also revealed she considers eight high school friends and her beloved dogs as part of her clan. "He is always making me reach for the next level and to learn and grow from my mistakes."
Mansi also gave a shout-out to her grandmother, Helen Caldwell, for teaching her to be a strong, independent woman. "Nothing ever stands in the way of her dreams. I want to make her proud and live my life as she did — going after what I want with every fiber of my being."
She was a horse girl
"Animals have always been a big part of my family," Kate Mansi revealed during her interview with Life & Dog. "My father taught my sister and me to appreciate animals from a young age." And the Californian was particularly appreciative of the equine kind.
Before making it big on "Days of Our Lives," Mansi used to spend much of her downtime horseback riding. "My father's side of the family are big horsemen," she once said. "He has a ranch, and we have all these horses. That was part of my heritage."
Mansi is also a big canine lover. She got her first dog, a Black Labrador named Annie, when she was 11 and went on to adopt a pooch named Leighla May as an adult. The latter found herself caught up in the kind of drama you'd expect on a daytime soap when she was kidnapped by the actor's gardener. Luckily, thanks to some quick thinking, Mansi managed to find her before she was sold on.
Mansi initially wanted to be a dancer
As well as expressing a keen interest in horses from a young age, Kate Mansi also followed in the footsteps of her mother, a former professional dancer. Really, she initially intended to pursue a career in ballet before the hand of fate pointed her in another direction.
"My dream as a kid was to be a 'triple-threat' — dancer/actress/singer (which was literally my response when people asked what I wanted to be when I grew up)," Mansi explained to Life & Dog. Indeed, the future soap opera favorite began performing with the Pacific Festival Ballet in her mid-teens, going on to appear in productions including "The Nutcracker."
However, her ambitions changed when her theater teacher at high school, recognizing her potential, offered her a deal. "[He] told me if I auditioned for the school play he would give me the credits I needed to go off-campus for dance," Mansi explained to Revamp about her epiphany. "I got the lead in that play and it changed my life." She later turned down a dance scholarship at a New York performing arts college, and the rest is history.
She studied acting at Pepperdine University
Although Kate Mansi felt excited to take on Hollywood after realizing where her true calling lay, her mother and father weren't as enthusiastic. They insisted that if she wanted to pursue a career in acting, she had to further her education in a completely different area at the same time.
Mansi subsequently enrolled at Pepperdine University, where she studied public relations. But she was always more focused on the extracurricular acting classes that were paid for — under the cloak of secrecy — by her more encouraging grandmother. The multitasking paid off when she landed various commercials, including one for Panasonic, and a 2008 one-off appearance in the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" as a brief love interest for Ted.
Despite this promising start, however, Mansi felt she was still now playing catch up with the peers who'd been able to hone their craft by attending drama school. "I could've saved myself a lot of angst by simply not buying into that narrative," she later told LA Style.
Mansi got her big break on Days of Our Lives
All those years of simultaneous study and acting classes paid off in 2011 when Kate Mansi landed a recurring role on daytime soap opera institution "Days of Our Lives." She took over from Ashley Benson as Abigail Deveraux for a stint that spanned nine years and a whopping 746 episodes.
But the career milestone was marred slightly by what was happening in Mansi's personal life. Shortly before she auditioned for the show — for the third time, as it happens — the star was dumped by her boyfriend of five years. "I was just, like, broken and devastated," she admitted to "State of Mind with Maurice Benard" (via Women.com). And as a result, she found herself sobbing uncontrollably opposite the casting team.
"I was like, 'That's it I'm never coming back to the show again. They have put me through the wringer,'" Mansi added. Luckily, however, the casting director was able to look past the waterworks and offered her the role, which later saw her pick up a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Although she appeared to say goodbye to her character in 2016, the Pepperdine University graduate enjoyed several further spells on the show and on the spinoff "Chad and Abby in Paris" before Abigail was finally killed off in 2022.
She took the lead in several Lifetime movies
After leaving the job security of the soap opera world, Kate Mansi took top billing in several Lifetime TV movies, including "Unwanted Guest" and "Boyfriend Killer."
"I am leads in both films, and I play a crazy killer in both," Mansi explained in an interview with Michael Fairman TV. "When I left 'Days of Our Lives' I was thinking, 'Oh, I'm going to go do something light. I'm going to take some improv classes.' Then I went into Fatal Attraction 2 and 3!" Even when she wasn't being the villain, the Californian couldn't exactly relax.
In "Maternal Instincts," for example, Mansi portrays the pregnant partner of a U.S. state senator who turns detective when he mysteriously disappears during their vacation. However, she still enjoyed the experience as she revealed (via SheKnows) in an Instagram post. "I spent a month in Bermuda with a fake baby bump and some pretty incredible people making this movie. I'm most proud that it was the largest female cast and crew I've ever worked with so far."
Mansi was diagnosed with endometriosis
During her soap return as Kristina Davis in "General Hospital," Kate Mansi got the chance to spread awareness of endometriosis, a subject she has first-hand experience with. After doctors failed to recognize that she was suffering from the condition, she very nearly lost her life.
Speaking to People in 2026, Mansi revealed the problems began 11 years earlier when she began regularly experiencing sickness and severe stomach pain: "They would say 'action,' I would do my scene, and then the second they said 'cut,' I was literally doubled over in pain. It got unbearable that I ended up driving myself to the emergency room that day."
Medics had previously dismissed Mansi's concerns as everything from bad periods to the flu. But eventually, a scan determined there was something more serious. And realizing the urgency, her own OB-GYN stepfather decided to perform the necessary life-saving surgery. "It turns out, I had an ovarian cyst rupturing, and I was working through it for days," she recalled. "So when it burst, it hit the blood vessel and then it leaked a liter and a half of blood into my abdomen. All the blood had coagulated together into this 11-centimeter mass, cutting off blood and oxygen." After receiving a blood transfusion, the actor was finally diagnosed with endometriosis. "I have been lucky enough to have it be much more stable now," she added.
She opened up about depression and anxiety
In 2016, Kate Mansi donated money to Bring Change 2 Mind, an organization designed to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of various mental health problems. And she also gave the benefit of her own experience with depression and anxiety in a candid blog post for the charity.
Mansi, who's also played several characters that have battled with similar issues, explained she'd lived with the conditions for most of her life. However, she'd never felt the need to tell the public until now. "The truth is, depression and anxiety are a part of my story, and I want to make it one of the great parts," she wrote (via Soap Central).
"That goes along with all the other wonderful parts I have to be grateful for — including my new nephews," Mansi added having just become a first-time aunt. "I want those boys to grow up in a world that is honest and truthful about mental health so that they never feel alone and will know how to comfort those who do. I want to create momentum to elicit change instead of staying silent and perpetuating stigma."
Mansi gave up her birthday for charity
Friends, family, and fans wondering what to get Kate Mansi for her 26th birthday were given a helping hand when the soap opera star suggested spending their money on a life-saving initiative instead. After learning about the global shortage of clean water on World Water Day, the actor felt compelled to take action. And she threw a party on her big day to raise as much funding and awareness as possible.
"My hope for this get-together tonight is that people are aware that there are 180 million people in this world that are living without clean water, and whether they are donating through my event, or promoting to their fans, I just want people to know that is a problem that needs to be solved," Mansi explained to Michael Fairman TV. The bash raised just over $8,000 for charity: water, a figure that would help provide clean water for not just one but two underserved communities.
And Mansi, who then set herself a new fundraising goal of $20,000 by that Christmas, also told Daytime Confidential exactly why she aligned herself with this particular organization. "Charity: water determines carefully which locations are most in need, which system — of nine possible systems such as hand-dug wells and rainwater catchments etc. — will be the most efficient and effective solution that the community can sustain."
She opened up about her divorce
In the summer of 2021, Kate Mansi took to Instagram to reveal some pretty big news: she'd tied the knot with boyfriend Blake Levin. But this wasn't a recent development. In fact, she was celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, having walked down the aisle in the earlier stages of the pandemic. "We got married in a fever," she captioned the post (via Soap Opera Digest), referencing a line from Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's "Jackson."
Unfortunately, things between the couple, who first met at NBC when Mansi was starring on "Days of Our Lives" and Levin was working on late night institution "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," quickly soured. As she told Maurice Benard's podcast "State of Mind," it was a development that left the former devastated.
"Not only was I grieving the marriage I thought I was going to have, but the future that I thought I was going to have," Mansi explained (via People). However, she swiftly realized that the split gave her the opportunity to start afresh: "In that moment, there was so much peace and so much freedom. 'No one's coming to save me. I've got to pick myself up from this.' And that was the first moment of me really reclaiming myself."
Mansi landed her all-time favorite role on Casa Grande
In 2023, Kate Mansi joined the streaming revolution when she was cast as Hunter Clarksman in Amazon Freevee western drama "Casa Grande." The character, whom she describes as her career favorite, was quite the departure from her usual soap opera fare, as she explained in an interview with Starry Mag.
"Hunter is the most gritty, raw, unfiltered woman I've played and that was precisely what drew me to her. We are incredibly aligned in some ways — our loyalty," Mansi stated. Mansi also believes she has plenty of things in common with her on-screen alter ego, including a survival instinct, a laser focus on achieving their goals, and a strong sense of loyalty. And even with their differences, she was still able to relate.
"She goes for the jugular," added Mansi, who also reprised the role for the 2026 spinoff movie of the same name. "I'm not organically that way but I understand it and leaned into someone I know well who reacts that way in the presence of a perceived threat, so that helped me draw that bridge."
She spent three years on General Hospital
Following several comebacks as Abigail Deveraux in "Days of Our Lives," the actor accepted a part in one of its rivals, "General Hospital," in 2023. And as with her previous character, Kristina Davis was already well established.
The mobster's daughter had previously been played by several young actors before — in the magical soap manner — she was significantly aged, allowing Lexi Ainsworth and then Lindsey Morgan to make their mark. Mansi subsequently spent three years in the role before making an exit that we should have seen a mile away, telling the SoapSteph blog she felt the need to spread her wings.
"I have a few new projects that require my full attention, and with my husband currently producing a series filming primarily abroad, I needed the flexibility to travel while continuing to develop and work in Los Angeles," Mansi explained before expressing gratitude to the show's writing team, home network of ABC, and exec producer Frank Valentini. "It's been such a meaningful and unforgettable ride," she added. Here's a look at the real reason why other General Hospital stars left the show.
Mansi had a surprise wedding
Kate Mansi appears to love the element of surprise, particularly when it comes to getting married. Five years after she wed her first husband, Blake Levin, only revealing the news to the general public 12 months later, she got hitched to producer Matt McInnis. And this time around, she didn't even tell the guests.
Yes, the happy couple had invited more than 100 of their nearest and dearest to what was billed as an engagement party at Los Angeles eatery Redbird. But on their arrival, the attendees discovered they were about to witness the actual wedding. "We wanted that eruption of joy, that moment where love just takes over the room," Mansi explained in a chat with People, adding that the relief she felt when the penny dropped was "unforgettable."
While the ceremony may have seemed impromptu, it was anything but. "We approached the aesthetic with the idea that each space would tell its own story — building in intimacy, drama, and intention as the night unfolded," the newlyweds explained.
She made her directorial debut
Kate Mansi added another string to her bow in 2025 when she made her directorial debut on the show she was also starring in. The multitalented actor helmed an episode of "General Hospital," the soap in which she played Kristina Davis, achieving a longtime goal in the process.
Mansi had first started thinking about heading behind the camera when she was on another daytime institution, "Days of Our Lives," and particularly while working with Ali Sweeney, who made the same leap. Mansi went on to shadow various directors, including "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini who eventually gave her the green light.
"Frank mentored me through his experience, and I could not be more grateful for his generosity of time and belief in me," Mansi told TV Insider. "He gave me the most rewarding experience thus far in my professional career in trusting me with this opportunity." Although the star admitted to being "scared s***less" about the prospect of directing co-star Laura Wright and had a crisis of confidence before the big day, she ultimately enjoyed the experience and expressed hopes of doing it again.