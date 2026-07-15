Taylor Swift's Brother Reportedly Doesn't Love The Attention From Her Celebrity Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the couple had barely said, "I do," before details of the wedding were being shared. In addition to learning that actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, it was also reported that Swift and Kelce forwent a traditional wedding party, simply having their siblings stand by their sides on one of the most important days of their lives. Jason Kelce, who has defended Swift dating his younger brother, served as best man, while Austin Swift, Taylor's younger brother, was her "man of honor." The sweet gesture was clearly rooted in family, but it also placed Austin in a spotlight he's spent years avoiding.

Now, reporter Rob Shuter is reporting that Austin isn't loving the additional attention. "Austin is deeply uncomfortable with all of this," a source told Shuter, according to his "Naughty But Nice" Substack. "He agreed to be Taylor's Man of Honor because she's his sister — not because he wanted to become a celebrity. The attention has been overwhelming," the source continued.

Another insider told Shuter that Austin has been very careful about keeping his name out of the tabloids, instead allowing his sister the spotlight, adding that this attention is "the exact opposite of the life he's chosen." It seems as though Austin is hoping for things to quiet down — and he has no intention of capitalizing on these wedding-related headlines.