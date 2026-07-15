Taylor Swift's Brother Reportedly Doesn't Love The Attention From Her Celebrity Wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the couple had barely said, "I do," before details of the wedding were being shared. In addition to learning that actor and comedian Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, it was also reported that Swift and Kelce forwent a traditional wedding party, simply having their siblings stand by their sides on one of the most important days of their lives. Jason Kelce, who has defended Swift dating his younger brother, served as best man, while Austin Swift, Taylor's younger brother, was her "man of honor." The sweet gesture was clearly rooted in family, but it also placed Austin in a spotlight he's spent years avoiding.
Now, reporter Rob Shuter is reporting that Austin isn't loving the additional attention. "Austin is deeply uncomfortable with all of this," a source told Shuter, according to his "Naughty But Nice" Substack. "He agreed to be Taylor's Man of Honor because she's his sister — not because he wanted to become a celebrity. The attention has been overwhelming," the source continued.
Another insider told Shuter that Austin has been very careful about keeping his name out of the tabloids, instead allowing his sister the spotlight, adding that this attention is "the exact opposite of the life he's chosen." It seems as though Austin is hoping for things to quiet down — and he has no intention of capitalizing on these wedding-related headlines.
It's highly unlikely that Austin Swift will talk about his sister's wedding publicly
Austin Swift won't be changing the way he lives his life, even if his sister's fans and the media want to know more about him. "Don't expect interviews, a podcast, or an influencer career," an insider told Rob Shuter. "If anything, this experience has reminded Austin why he's always preferred life behind the scenes. That's where he's happiest — and that's exactly where he intends to stay," the source added. Austin actually used to be an actor, appearing in films such as "We Summon the Darkness" and "Braking for Whales." He hasn't starred in anything since 2019, though, so it seems like he has taken his privacy especially seriously.
For years, Taylor Swift has completely respected her brother's desire to remain out of the public eye. While she doesn't ever share personal details about him, she's often credited him for his support over the years. "... it couldn't have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world," the singer said at the reception for her induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2026 (via Billboard).
Swift has also credited her brother for helping her buy back her masters, which was a huge moment for her both personally and professionally. As she wrote in a 2020 Facebook message, "My brother Austin Swift is one of my best pals, and I'm really proud of him."