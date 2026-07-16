Surprise! Paul Wesley's New Wife Spills The Beans On Their Secret 'Courthouse Wedding'

Natalie Kuckenburg is Paul Wesley's girlfriend no more! Yeah, that's right! The German model wed the "Vampire Diaries" star (who's been married twice before) in July 2026, four years after kicking things off. Although they hosted a traditional wedding, they were legally married at a courthouse one day before. Kuckenburg made the adorable announcement on July 14. "We decided to get married 24 hrs prior to the wedding ... so here I am trying to find a dress that fits perfect, driving up to San Ysidro Ranch and waking up at 7 am to do my hair and make up for our 8 am courthouse wedding," she captioned her Instagram slideshow.

Like any excited bride, Kuckenburg included intimate peeks into their special day. And between video clips of their gorgeous wedding venue, shots of her getting fitted for her dress, and whimsically twirling in front of their photographer, we feel like we were actually there! Of course, Kuckenburg didn't stop there. She also uploaded photos of her and Wesley sharing a kiss while standing on a tree-lined pathway, walking up steps, and posing with their dog, Greg. "Mr. and Mrs ... and the Best Boy Greg," she captioned the Instagram pics.

As for social media, well, some netizens aren't nearly as excited about the news.