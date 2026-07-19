What Most People Don't Know About Barbara Eden's Husband Jon Eicholtz
With more than 70 years in the biz, Barbara Eden has been entertaining people for longer than most. However, "I Dream of Jeannie" is definitely the project that put her on the map. Eden's onscreen relationship with Larry Hagman (who eventually became her love interest) delighted fans during its initial run, but it's continued to attract younger fans as they discover the show. In real life, however, Eden has been married three times, and it's her third husband, Jon Eicholtz, who's proved that he's in it for the long haul.
In case you didn't know, Eden and Eicholtz promised each other forever back in 1991 when they said "I do" in front of their loved ones. Unlike Eden's two previous husbands, it appears that he's been able to hold true to his vows. "We're just happy to be together," she shared with People in October 2025. "We really enjoy each other," she added. Part of their success as a couple stems from their ability to see things from the other's perspective. "You should walk in the other person's shoes if you're having a little problem," Eden explained to Closer Weekly in February 2020. "Try to see their side of it. It's not easy! But try."
Unfortunately, not much is known about Eicholtz, but that doesn't mean he's a complete mystery.
Jon Eicholtz works in real estate
Jon Eicholtz has spent the decades since their marriage allowing his wife, Barbara Eden, to shine in front of the camera as an actor and a dancer. However, he also had a career to help keep him busy before he retired. In 1962, Eicholtz, obtained a degree in architectural engineering from the University of Kansas.
This field served him well. According to Purdue, he spent the next few decades developing commercial properties — including "a 22-story luxury condominium" in Los Angeles, Commerce Tower in Kansas City, and the Sheraton Waikiki in Honolulu. He also served as president of the Pacific Construction Company. His success made it possible for him to give back through the Jon T. Eicholtz and Barbara Eden Acting Scholarship, which was created for his alma mater in 2014. "I had a desire to do something for the university in acknowledgement of and return for what it had done for me," he said of his $300,000 gift to the college, per the KU Endowment website. "It also was important to me that this gift be meaningful to Barbara, and that it be a reflection of her career."
Beyond his career, not much is known about Eicholtz, aside from the few details his adoring wife has shared over the years. For example, the couple, who have an age-gap marriage, met much later in life. "In my 50s I never expected to find love, but I met Jon Eicholtz and slowly our affection grew," Eden told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2011. However, things quickly settled into place for them. "We married in 1991 and share the same ideas about life and enjoy travelling together," she continued, adding, "There is tremendous loyalty. I have his back and he has mine."