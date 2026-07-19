What Most People Don't Know About Barbara Eden's Husband Jon Eicholtz

With more than 70 years in the biz, Barbara Eden has been entertaining people for longer than most. However, "I Dream of Jeannie" is definitely the project that put her on the map. Eden's onscreen relationship with Larry Hagman (who eventually became her love interest) delighted fans during its initial run, but it's continued to attract younger fans as they discover the show. In real life, however, Eden has been married three times, and it's her third husband, Jon Eicholtz, who's proved that he's in it for the long haul.

In case you didn't know, Eden and Eicholtz promised each other forever back in 1991 when they said "I do" in front of their loved ones. Unlike Eden's two previous husbands, it appears that he's been able to hold true to his vows. "We're just happy to be together," she shared with People in October 2025. "We really enjoy each other," she added. Part of their success as a couple stems from their ability to see things from the other's perspective. "You should walk in the other person's shoes if you're having a little problem," Eden explained to Closer Weekly in February 2020. "Try to see their side of it. It's not easy! But try."

Unfortunately, not much is known about Eicholtz, but that doesn't mean he's a complete mystery.