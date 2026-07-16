Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, Kris Jenner's Mom, Dead At 91

Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, mother of Kris Jenner, has died at the age of 91, the reality TV star announced on Instagram. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters... to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted," Jenner wrote.

Shannon, best known as the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner family, was extremely close to the reality stars and made frequent appearances on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." In one episode of "KUWTK," Kim Kardashian detailed the numerous health setbacks Shannon faced in recent decades. "When she had cancer, like, the radiation shrunk her intestines. Like once a year, she had these crazy fits where she would be throwing up all night and literally thinking she was going to die," Kardashian explained. "My grandmother survived breast cancer and colon cancer. Lately, she's been getting sicker and sicker as a result."

In 2019, Shannon had another health scare with a bout of pneumonia. Jenner became so worried that she told her daughters she was going to skip out on their Bali trip. "Like something's just pulling me to stay here with MJ. I would be taking off feeling like I was making the decision. I feel terrible FOMO, but I can't really leave," she said, according to Yahoo! Her family's love for her was clear and her role in shaping one of the world's most famous families is undeniable.