The Biggest Fashion Flops At The 2026 ESPY Awards

Award shows always bring out the best and worst fashion moments among celebrities, athletes, and public figures. As everyone fights for attention on the red carpet, they are pushed to get creative with their wardrobe choices. In an attempt to outshine one another, stars often end up taking brave fashion risks to stand out. Sometimes these bold fashion statements pay off when done right, but they can be embarrassing when they misfire. This was especially evident at the 2026 ESPY Awards held on July 15 in New York City.

As the nation's top athletes gathered to celebrate the best in sports from the past year, celebs hit the red carpet to pose for the camera. Some stars came out on top with stunning ensembles, like Olympians Simone Biles and Alysa Liu, but many suffered a public fashion fail. Just like the 2025 ESPY Awards, which was a fashion disaster for everyone there, these attendees could've used new stylists.