The 2025 ESPY Awards Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

The elite athletes who attend the ESPYs get the opportunity to kick off their cleats and put their best feet forward fashion-wise. On the red carpet, they no longer have to worry about the perils of their usual athletic wear, such as grass-stained glutes, leotard wedgies, or drenched underarms. Unfortunately, being in peak physical condition doesn't make choosing formal wear less of a challenge — as evidenced by the 2025 ESPYs attendees who didn't exactly bring their style A game to the Dolby Theatre.

The event also gives all of our favorite WAGs the chance to see what percentage of their significant others' contract bonuses they can spend on their designer ensembles. But even being married to one of the wealthiest professional athletes doesn't guarantee sartorial success; the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, wore one of her most inappropriate outfits at the 2023 ESPYs.

On the list of 2025 ESPY nominees, there was a lot of potential for some exciting style plays. It included WNBA "it" girl Caitlin Clark, who has worn some head-turning outfits off the court; Olympic GOAT Simone Biles; and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, whose gymnast girlfriend Olivia "Livvy" Dunne stole Brittany's crown as the ESPYs' biggest attention-grabber in 2024. Then there are the attendees who dropped the ball with their red carpet looks.

