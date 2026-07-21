Annette Bening's Broadway Star Daughter Ella Beatty Is A Natural Beauty Without Makeup
As the daughter of Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, Ella Beatty had good chances of winning the talent and genetic lottery. And she did indeed. Ella has followed in her famous parents' footsteps, making her acting debut at age 23 on "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" in 2024 and having her breakthrough on Broadway. Ella has had a gorgeous evolution, and that remains true when she is just lying back on the couch. The youngest of Bening and Warren's four children looks just as stunning without makeup as she does when stage-ready.
As the September 2021 Instagram picture below shows, Ella's natural beauty is striking even with a clean face. Her social media followers thought so, too. "No Makeup on and your still Absolutely Beautiful," a fan gushed. With no makeup on, Ella showed the strong family traits she inherited. Her gaze resembles her father's famous deep-set, teal eyes. On the other hand, she has Bening's striking nose and facial structure. Social media users had varying opinions on who she resembled more strongly. "Ella looks very much like her wonderful father," a netizen wrote in a June 2026 Instagram post.
Others thought she looked more like Bening, though the general consensus is that she takes after both. "I think she looks like her mom! Beautiful young lady, she got the best of both of them!" a second netizen argued. Others yet believe Ella takes after another Hollywood icon. Some might not know this about Ella, but she's also related to Shirley MacLaine, who is Warren's sister. "Shirley MacLaine's niece, actress Ella Beatty, resembles her," a Threads user wrote. Ella is Hollywood royalty, and her natural beauty reflects it.
Ella Beatty has a minimalist approach to makeup
Ella Beatty is stunning with or without makeup. As such, it isn't surprising that she takes a minimalist approach to her routine that showcases her natural beauty. But even though she keeps it simple, she values the time in the hair and makeup chair before she takes the stage. "I really like to take my time doing my hair and makeup for the play, even though it's pretty simple. I find that experience meditative and fun," she told The Bare Magazine. "Sometimes I like to listen to music, other times silence is really best."
Beatty is also pretty proud of her lip liner game, a skill her co-star and friend Sarah Paulson was super impressed by. "What I think people really should know is that you can put on lip liner without looking at a mirror," Paulson said in a conversation with Beatty for Interview magazine in 2025. Beatty didn't hide her pride in the skill. "I wish I could put it on a resume," she said. While she embraces the fresh-face aesthetic, Beatty loves experimenting with more artsy makeup designs. In 2021, she raved about a look featuring face jewels around her eyes. "I loooooved my makeup so much," she gushed on Instagram.
As much as she loves to play with it, Beatty isn't afraid to walk around makeup-free. After all, she does have perfect skin, something she attributes to some lifestyle choices. "I don't drink alcohol, which I think is probably the biggest help," she said in The Bare Magazine interview, adding that she also prioritizes sleep and water intake. Whatever it might be she does, it certainly works.