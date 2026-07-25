Jefferson White Has Had Quite The Transformation For Yellowstone

You might be surprised to learn that the man who's built much of his career playing crooks, villains, and macho men started out in what was essentially his hometown's answer to "Lamb Chop's Play-Along." Yes, as a youngster growing up in the Iowa city of Mount Vernon, Jefferson White would often help his librarian mother put on kids' theater shows for the local community.

"I don't want to speak for all actors, but part of what drew me to it as a kid is that it's a space where it's not only acceptable to be the center of people's attention and put on performances, but you can also celebrate whatever is unique or specific to you," White recalled during an interview with Buck Mason.

"So as a kid, I found comfort in that and came to crave that environment," White added before revealing that the experience spurred him on to pursue acting in both school and his nearest community theater. "And it organically grew from there." Sadly, he's yet to return to the world of sock puppets and marionettes.