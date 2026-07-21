Travis Kelce's Ex Serves Total Confidence At TIME100 Gala: 'I Just Keep Getting Better'

In June, Kayla Nicole spoke to TMZ on Hollywood Unlocked's 6th Annual Impact Awards red carpet in Beverly Hills about her current relationship status. "I'm single as a dollar bill," the stunning star confirmed simply. However, Nicole revealed that she's been actively dating and keeping her options open. When asked whether she had a special someone in mind, the "Welcome to the Pregame" podcast host made it clear that she isn't chasing anyone. "Everybody has their eye on me," stressed Nicole. "Like, that's the vibe. That's the energy I'm giving."

Following their high-profile breakup, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend was vocal about wanting a man with "power" in her next relationship. Clearly, Kayla Nicole, who enjoys a lavish life, isn't going to settle for just anybody. The Sports Illustrated model opened up about the traits she finds most attractive in a partner on the podcast "Behind the Likes" in 2024. "I do think that I'm attracted to men in positions of power. I also think that those types of men are attracted to me," Nicole stated confidently. However, she would prefer to date someone from outside the sports world, clarifying, "I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer."

That said, in a July 2026 interview with Spiritual World, the sports journalist seemed to have changed her tune slightly, admitting that she no longer believes in finding the perfect partner or even in the idea of a perfect relationship. "Love [...] takes a lot of hard work," Nicole acknowledged. "So I don't even know if I need perfection. I just need real."