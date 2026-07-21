Blake Lively Shows Off New 'Girl Squad' After Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Snub

A little over three weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce apparently snubbed Blake Lively from their big Madison Square Garden wedding, the "Gossip Girl" star is proudly showing off her new friendship circle. On July 19, 2026, Lively offered a glimpse of her girls' day out at the FIFA World Cup Final with her longtime gal pal Emma Gray (pictured far right) and Stoney Clover Lane founders Kendall and Libby Glazer (pictured on either side of the actor). She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a group selfie with her crew from inside the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Despite the drama surrounding her fallout with Swift, the "Shallows" star seemed to be in good spirits, smiling widely.

As the "22" hitmaker's wedding day approached, speculation abounded over whether she and Lively would reconcile in time for her to attend. Swift and Lively were rumored to have fallen out over the actor's legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. Reports suggested that Lively hadn't received an invite to Swift's wedding after she and husband Ryan Reynolds were photographed at a horse show in Lake Placid on the eve of the ceremony. Lively's wedding snub cuts even deeper with another former bestie surprisingly making the guest list: Karlie Kloss. Aside from the supermodel, several other members of Swift's famous girl squad were in attendance, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, and Zoë Kravitz.

As for her new girl squad, a source dished to Entertainment Tonight that Lively is "expanding her social circle" and had formed a closer bond with the Glazer sisters after the trio collaborated on a project back in 2025. They notably added, "Libby and Kendall are always going out of their way to make their close friends feel special and included, so everyone had a great time together."