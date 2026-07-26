The Complete Transformation Of House Of The Dragon Star Matt Smith

As he began to solidify acting as his calling, Matt Smith joined notable training programs for youth performers, including the National Youth Theatre. While there, the "House of the Dragon" actor got firsthand experience performing on stage. He appeared in a number of professional productions with the company like "Murder in the Cathedral" and "The Master and Margarita."

He booked an agent while still in school, meaning he had to convince his university to work with him to achieve both his degree and his destiny. "I said to them, 'I want to be an actor so you've got to let me go and do this,'" he shared with Broadway.com. "I would get the reading list and do my work and send it back to them."

He continued on to the famous and well-respected National Theatre in plays including the trilogy of "Burn/Chatroom/Citizenship." One of his most prominent roles at the institution was as Lockwood, one of the pupils in the lauded play "The History Boys." "As a young actor, there is no better place to learn your craft [than the National]," he gushed. During that same time, he also booked several roles for the BBC, but it was the stage that kept him coming back. "It keeps you improving in a way, it sort of keeps your craft alive..." he once explained to Interview Magazine.