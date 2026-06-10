Over the course of six extraordinary seasons, the Netflix drama "The Crown" told the story of Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as Britain's monarch for an unprecedented seven decades until Queen Elizabeth's tragic death in 2023. A lavish, big-budget production (the entire series reportedly cost a staggering $530 million, per Collider), "The Crown" became one of the streamer's most-watched series while basking in critical acclaim, winning an impressive 24 Emmy Awards out of 87 nominations. Meanwhile, because the show was inspired by true events, not actually depicting them, "The Crown" dredged up continual controversy for playing fast and loose with the truth.

Yet the show's most brilliant masterstroke was casting different actors to play the queen and the rest of the royal family at different ages. Claire Foy portrayed Her Royal Highness as a young woman for the first two seasons, chronicling her wedding and coronation at age 25. Olivia Colman stepped into the role for the next two seasons to play the middle-aged monarch, and Imelda Staunton was the elder Elizabeth for the final two seasons.

When it was all over, fans were saddened to see it go, yet curiosity has continued to linger about the show, particularly about what took place on the other side of the camera while the series was filmed. To find out more about that aspect, read on for a deep dive into what really happened behind the scenes of "The Crown."