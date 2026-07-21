'Frustrated' Ed Harris Vents About His Dutton Ranch Role And The Cut Beth & Rip Scene That Irks Him

Ed Harris, best known for his roles in "Apollo 13" and "The Truman Show," wasn't too pleased with his arc on "Dutton Ranch," the "Yellowstone" spinoff where he plays veterinarian Everett McKinney. The veteran actor made the surprising admission while speaking with Variety in July 2026. "Midway through this first season, I was ready to go, 'Get me the f*** out of here," the actor said.

Apparently, Harris' role in "Dutton Ranch" didn't seem like what he actually signed up for. "Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what my character was going to do — and that I was one of the four main characters," Harris told the publication. When he got on set, however, things were different. "I said, 'I'm feeling underused and inconsequential,' and they kind of went, 'Oh.'"

Fortunately, Harris also revealed that his character will have more to do in Season 2 of "Dutton Ranch," which is great because he's already under contract. However, the team behind the show made a decision that Harris said almost made him void that contract entirely. "The thing that really p***ed me off, to tell you the truth," Harris explained, "one of the things they told me before I signed on, 'Hey, you get to sing a song in the bar.' I'm talking to [Beth Dutton] at the bar, and [Rip Wheeler] comes in and says, 'OK, Everett, come on, it's your turn.' I walk up to the mic, and they cut it. They cut the song out. I'm going, 'F*** you, people.'"

Ed Harris says he felt "misled" about his "inconsequential" role on "Dutton Ranch," and that halfway through filming Season 1, he was telling his team to "get me the f— out of here." "Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what... pic.twitter.com/StmmazVogC — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

All that being said, Harris did clarify that, while he didn't feel at the time like what he filmed was that crucial to the season, he did end up being somewhat satisfied with the final result. Having watched the show, Harris told Variety, "I thought it was pretty good, and I felt fine about what I did in it. It seemed like I was relatively important to the story." Fans likely agree, and co-star Kelly Reilly certainly does.