'Frustrated' Ed Harris Vents About His Dutton Ranch Role And The Cut Beth & Rip Scene That Irks Him
Ed Harris, best known for his roles in "Apollo 13" and "The Truman Show," wasn't too pleased with his arc on "Dutton Ranch," the "Yellowstone" spinoff where he plays veterinarian Everett McKinney. The veteran actor made the surprising admission while speaking with Variety in July 2026. "Midway through this first season, I was ready to go, 'Get me the f*** out of here," the actor said.
Apparently, Harris' role in "Dutton Ranch" didn't seem like what he actually signed up for. "Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what my character was going to do — and that I was one of the four main characters," Harris told the publication. When he got on set, however, things were different. "I said, 'I'm feeling underused and inconsequential,' and they kind of went, 'Oh.'"
Fortunately, Harris also revealed that his character will have more to do in Season 2 of "Dutton Ranch," which is great because he's already under contract. However, the team behind the show made a decision that Harris said almost made him void that contract entirely. "The thing that really p***ed me off, to tell you the truth," Harris explained, "one of the things they told me before I signed on, 'Hey, you get to sing a song in the bar.' I'm talking to [Beth Dutton] at the bar, and [Rip Wheeler] comes in and says, 'OK, Everett, come on, it's your turn.' I walk up to the mic, and they cut it. They cut the song out. I'm going, 'F*** you, people.'"
Ed Harris says he felt "misled" about his "inconsequential" role on "Dutton Ranch," and that halfway through filming Season 1, he was telling his team to "get me the f— out of here."
"Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what... pic.twitter.com/StmmazVogC
— Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026
All that being said, Harris did clarify that, while he didn't feel at the time like what he filmed was that crucial to the season, he did end up being somewhat satisfied with the final result. Having watched the show, Harris told Variety, "I thought it was pretty good, and I felt fine about what I did in it. It seemed like I was relatively important to the story." Fans likely agree, and co-star Kelly Reilly certainly does.
How Kelly Reilly and Dutton Ranch fans feel about Ed Harris
While Ed Harris may not have been exactly thrilled about his "Dutton Ranch" experience, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton in the show, praised Harris' contributions that same month on "The Martha Stewart Podcast". "[Harris] is the heart of the show," Reilly said during the episode. "He's the good guy ... the moral compass." Speaking on the bond between their characters, she continued, "And I needed Beth to have a man that was not going to be a father figure to her, but someone she always sort of admires. ... Ed is just real and kind, and I think she feels really safe with him."
Fans of the "Yellowstone" franchise are a passionate bunch, and they've never backed down from expressing their opinions about "Dutton Ranch." After all, they spent much of Season 1 complaining that Beth and her husband, Rip Wheeler, had been sidelined in favor of alternative storylines. Now, they've reacted to Ed Harris' contributions to the behind-the-scenes drama of "Dutton Ranch. " On Reddit, for example, many seemed to be in the star's corner. "If you waste Ed Harris, you deserve him walking off your dang ol show," commented one fan. At the time of writing, the remark has amassed over 1,900 upvotes, making it the top comment.
Harris received a much colder response on X. One fan thought he was overreacting, writing, "Ed Harris is a great actor, but come on, he got well compensated for his so called inconsequential role, if he wants to do more, act in a low budget indie movie and take the wage cut if more screen time is important to him." Another praised Harris' talent but criticized his approach. "It's a shame that his ego makes him feel that way. He does an amazing job in his role on the show," they commented.