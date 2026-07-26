Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind's Mom Played An Iconic 2000s Teen Drama Character
Actor Natalie Alyn Lind has a lot going for her. In addition to completely owning the role of Oreana on Taylor Sheridan's "Dutton Ranch," Natalie is absolutely gorgeous in real life. But she's actually much cooler than that. Natalie is the daughter of actor Barbara Alyn Woods, who once played the matriarch on the beloved teen drama "One Tree Hill." Yes, that's right. Woods played Deb Lee, who was the mother of the character Nathan Scott. And although the younger actors — including her onscreen son, James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, and Sophia Bush — took top billing, Woods' character was often at the center of the show's scandalous drama.
For example, Deb once became involved in a relationship with Skills, her son's friend from high school, played by Antwon Tanner. Granted, the taboo romance happened during Season 5, after the main cast were grown college graduates, but the optics were still uncomfortable for many viewers. Somehow, though, that wasn't Deb's most controversial moment. Back in Season 2, Deb attempted to murder her estranged husband, Dan Scott (Paul Johansson), by burning him alive. Unsurprisingly, the murder attempt is still a divisive subject. Reddit fans regularly argue about whether Deb was justified in trying to kill Dan, who was a rather abusive figure.
Of course, "One Tree Hill" did have some lighter moments here and there, and one of them involved Barbara's real-life daughter, Natalie.
Natalie Alyn Lind starred in a One Tree Hill episode
Long before Natalie Alyn Lind was involved in her own dramatic storylines on "Dutton Ranch," she was a child actor, and her first role was actually on her mother's show, "One Tree Hill." However, the part wasn't just given to the nepo baby. "There was a role on the show that came up for a 5-year-old, and my mom knew about it, but she was so anxious that I wouldn't be a good actress that she made me audition," Natalie shared with People in June 2026. Unfortunately, Natalie wasn't all that excited about her acting chops at the time. "I'm terrible," she continued. "I have so many notes. I am so happy that my skills have progressed since then."
During the same interview, Natalie revealed that she and her mom are still close with many of the "One Tree Hill" cast members today. Woods made similar claims back in February 2024 while speaking with ET. "We all kept in touch — unlike other shows where they say 'We're family, we're going to keep in touch,' we actually have," she explained. But that wasn't even the best part! Barbara was down for a reboot, and she hoped there was room for Natalie and her other two daughters, one of whom is actor Emily Alyn Lind. "I'm just saying this — this is such a cliché thing to say, but I would love for all three of my girls to be on the show," she said.