Dutton Ranch Star Natalie Alyn Lind's Mom Played An Iconic 2000s Teen Drama Character

Actor Natalie Alyn Lind has a lot going for her. In addition to completely owning the role of Oreana on Taylor Sheridan's "Dutton Ranch," Natalie is absolutely gorgeous in real life. But she's actually much cooler than that. Natalie is the daughter of actor Barbara Alyn Woods, who once played the matriarch on the beloved teen drama "One Tree Hill." Yes, that's right. Woods played Deb Lee, who was the mother of the character Nathan Scott. And although the younger actors — including her onscreen son, James Lafferty, Chad Michael Murray, and Sophia Bush — took top billing, Woods' character was often at the center of the show's scandalous drama.

For example, Deb once became involved in a relationship with Skills, her son's friend from high school, played by Antwon Tanner. Granted, the taboo romance happened during Season 5, after the main cast were grown college graduates, but the optics were still uncomfortable for many viewers. Somehow, though, that wasn't Deb's most controversial moment. Back in Season 2, Deb attempted to murder her estranged husband, Dan Scott (Paul Johansson), by burning him alive. Unsurprisingly, the murder attempt is still a divisive subject. Reddit fans regularly argue about whether Deb was justified in trying to kill Dan, who was a rather abusive figure.

Of course, "One Tree Hill" did have some lighter moments here and there, and one of them involved Barbara's real-life daughter, Natalie.