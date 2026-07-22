Debbe Dunning From Home Improvement Is Aging Like Fine Wine. See Her Gorgeous Evolution
Debbe Dunning was gorgeous during her tenure on "Home Improvement," and more than two decades since the show wrapped, nothing has changed. In fact, she's even made it clear she can still rock her Heidi Keppert getup today.
Dunning may be forever tied to her "Home Improvement" character, but some might not know she initially faced a ton of hurdles to securing her part. For one, she'd already made a guest appearance on the show, so when Pamela Anderson left to join the cast of "Baywatch" and production looked for a replacement, even though they wanted someone who looked just like her, they expressly mentioned that it couldn't be Dunning herself. She went to a casting anyway, but because she'd arrived in completely the wrong outfit (more specifically, the same one she'd worn for her initial casting), she lost out. However, she went back again the following day, determined that they'd see her and change their minds. During an appearance on the "Still Here Hollywood Podcast w/Steve Kmetko," she joked, "Persistence, sometimes! Believe in yourself."
Of course, the rest is history, and Dunning would remain on the show for the rest of its run. In the time since, she's continued to attend fan conventions, and like we said, she looks just as incredible in her Keppert lewks now as she did back in the day. In response to one Instagram snap featuring fellow "Home Improvement" alums Richard Karn and Patricia Richardson (who also still looks incredible), a fan gushed, "[Debbe] Dunning still stunning." In response to another, which featured Karn and Tim Allen, a different fan said Dunning was "[aging] like wine." And, commenting on a photoshoot Dunning did with Karn, several reiterated that sentiment, with some saying she looked exactly the same, and others saying she looked even better than before. Snaps for Dunning!
Tons of fans are stunned that Debbe is in her 60s (and so are we)
While "Home Improvement" fans are well aware that the show aired back in the '90s, some have still been shocked to learn that Debbe Dunning is in her 60s. After all, the math might be there, but some have pointed out that she only looks a few years older than her own kids. Exhibit A: In response to an Instagram post about the fun trip she and her daughter took to commemorate their respective 60th and 30th birthdays, one fan wrote that if they didn't know any better, they would have thought they were sisters. Sure, that's not the most original compliment, but they weren't kidding, nor were they just being nice. In fact, in some of the snaps, we weren't sure who was who.
People have been just as amazed after seeing snaps of Dunning with her sons. After she shared a sweet pic of her and all three of her children biking and skating together in 2024, a follower marveled, "Wait ... what do you mean 'your kids'?! They look like your siblings or cousins." Another joked, "Is it possible to give birth to one's own siblings? Asking for my friend Debbe ... "
It probably shouldn't come as such a surprise that the "Home Improvement" alum still looks so great now. After all, in addition to posts about making appearances at fan events and hanging out with her kids, she also regularly shares snaps of her workouts, as well as her days on the golf course and most of all her passion for roller skating. She's also posted tongue-in-cheek videos about the songs that motivate her to get to the gym (spoiler alert: the song is "Stacy's Mom"). Well, whatever Dunning's fitness routine entails, it's clearly working!