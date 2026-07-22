Debbe Dunning From Home Improvement Is Aging Like Fine Wine. See Her Gorgeous Evolution

Debbe Dunning was gorgeous during her tenure on "Home Improvement," and more than two decades since the show wrapped, nothing has changed. In fact, she's even made it clear she can still rock her Heidi Keppert getup today.

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Dunning may be forever tied to her "Home Improvement" character, but some might not know she initially faced a ton of hurdles to securing her part. For one, she'd already made a guest appearance on the show, so when Pamela Anderson left to join the cast of "Baywatch" and production looked for a replacement, even though they wanted someone who looked just like her, they expressly mentioned that it couldn't be Dunning herself. She went to a casting anyway, but because she'd arrived in completely the wrong outfit (more specifically, the same one she'd worn for her initial casting), she lost out. However, she went back again the following day, determined that they'd see her and change their minds. During an appearance on the "Still Here Hollywood Podcast w/Steve Kmetko," she joked, "Persistence, sometimes! Believe in yourself."

Of course, the rest is history, and Dunning would remain on the show for the rest of its run. In the time since, she's continued to attend fan conventions, and like we said, she looks just as incredible in her Keppert lewks now as she did back in the day. In response to one Instagram snap featuring fellow "Home Improvement" alums Richard Karn and Patricia Richardson (who also still looks incredible), a fan gushed, "[Debbe] Dunning still stunning." In response to another, which featured Karn and Tim Allen, a different fan said Dunning was "[aging] like wine." And, commenting on a photoshoot Dunning did with Karn, several reiterated that sentiment, with some saying she looked exactly the same, and others saying she looked even better than before. Snaps for Dunning!