Remember Patricia Richardson From Home Improvement? Here's What She Looks Like Today

"Home Improvement" fans will likely remember Patricia Richardson's luscious brown locks, but these days, she's sporting a very different look. And while Richardson has always been gorgeous, we dare say she's become even more stunning with time.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Some celebs really do look better with gray hair (and given how stunning Richardson has always been, that's saying something). The actor, who had begun sporting a lighter shade of brunette towards the end of the 2010s, first began fully embracing her silver strands during the pandemic. It's possible Richardson first tried out a blonder shade at the start of isolation, but by September 2020, there was no mistaking the almost-white regrowth. She even took to Instagram to share snaps of her new reality and poke some fun at herself. "Ok here we have covid hair grow out. Just don't want to cut it! So ... new covid fashion raccoon hair?" she quipped. Visible growth or not, Richardson's fans loved the new look, and they made a point of telling her so. "Totally not raccoon hair are you kidding me this is the balayage everybody wants!!!" gushed one. "You look fantastic!!!" echoed another.

Over the months that followed, Richardson kept the inverted balayage look going, but by the end of 2021, all the dye was gone and replaced with a spectacular completely white 'do. Once again, her followers loved it, and in the time since, that's continued to be the case. In response to a particularly stunning snap from 2023, one fan wrote, "Aging just like wine." A particularly fancy bottle at that, we'd add. It was a sentiment another fan shared when she shared a behind-the-scenes pic from a Los Angeles Times photoshoot, too. "You are ageless!" they marveled.