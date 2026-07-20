Remember Patricia Richardson From Home Improvement? Here's What She Looks Like Today
"Home Improvement" fans will likely remember Patricia Richardson's luscious brown locks, but these days, she's sporting a very different look. And while Richardson has always been gorgeous, we dare say she's become even more stunning with time.
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Some celebs really do look better with gray hair (and given how stunning Richardson has always been, that's saying something). The actor, who had begun sporting a lighter shade of brunette towards the end of the 2010s, first began fully embracing her silver strands during the pandemic. It's possible Richardson first tried out a blonder shade at the start of isolation, but by September 2020, there was no mistaking the almost-white regrowth. She even took to Instagram to share snaps of her new reality and poke some fun at herself. "Ok here we have covid hair grow out. Just don't want to cut it! So ... new covid fashion raccoon hair?" she quipped. Visible growth or not, Richardson's fans loved the new look, and they made a point of telling her so. "Totally not raccoon hair are you kidding me this is the balayage everybody wants!!!" gushed one. "You look fantastic!!!" echoed another.
Over the months that followed, Richardson kept the inverted balayage look going, but by the end of 2021, all the dye was gone and replaced with a spectacular completely white 'do. Once again, her followers loved it, and in the time since, that's continued to be the case. In response to a particularly stunning snap from 2023, one fan wrote, "Aging just like wine." A particularly fancy bottle at that, we'd add. It was a sentiment another fan shared when she shared a behind-the-scenes pic from a Los Angeles Times photoshoot, too. "You are ageless!" they marveled.
Don't expect Patricia Richardson to back a Home Improvement reboot
New hair, new Patricia Richardson, and no, she's not thinking of signing on for any kind of "Home Improvement" reboot.
Okay, so the hair might not have that much to do with that particular decision, but Richardson has made no secret of the fact that she and many of her co-stars have changed a lot since "Home Improvement" wrapped in 1999, and she doesn't think a reboot would work because of that. "Zach is now a felon. Taran hasn't acted since he left the show; he's not an actor anymore. ... Jonathan's not really interested in acting; he wants to direct and write, and if we don't have Wilson ... it's not the same, it's not going to be the same," Richardson told "Back to the Best." On the off chance your head is spinning and you haven't kept up with the cast of "Home Improvement" over the years, Zachery Ty Bryan has had more than one domestic violence arrest; Jonathan Taylor Thomas' last acting credit was in 2015; and Taran Noah Smith really did stop acting after the show ended. As for Wilson, the actor who played him, Earl Hindman, sadly passed away in 2003. All that said, it's not exactly a surprise that Richardson isn't keen on trying to resurrect the show, and she also told "Back to the Best," "It would be very weird."
Luckily for diehard fans of the original sitcom, Richardson certainly isn't opposed to giving "Home Improvement" its flowers. In fact, she makes regular appearances at fan fests and events, sometimes alongside other cast members like Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning. Richardson and her colleagues may have changed too much to effectively revive the series, but she clearly still has a ton of love for it all the same.