In the era of social media and hot takes aplenty, celebrity grandchildren can be the target of incredible scrutiny from fans, the media, and even casual observers. However, not every next-generation personality follows the path of their famous forebears. While some have entered the family business, chasing the same spotlight that made their grandparents household names, others have gone in different directions entirely, seeking to make their own way through life.

Regardless of how their ambitions may or may not have diverged from those of their grandparents, though, there's no denying the biological ties that bind them. As a result, many of the physical traits and signature looks that helped make the older generation Hollywood stars have prevailed through the family tree's extending branches, making some celebrity grandchildren every bit as beautiful and magnetic as the people who birthed their parents.

From Audrey Hepburn's artist granddaughter to a Beatle's grandson, here are 11 celebrity grandchildren who grew up to be gorgeous.