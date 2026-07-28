Celebrity Grandchildren Who Grew Up To Be Gorgeous
In the era of social media and hot takes aplenty, celebrity grandchildren can be the target of incredible scrutiny from fans, the media, and even casual observers. However, not every next-generation personality follows the path of their famous forebears. While some have entered the family business, chasing the same spotlight that made their grandparents household names, others have gone in different directions entirely, seeking to make their own way through life.
Regardless of how their ambitions may or may not have diverged from those of their grandparents, though, there's no denying the biological ties that bind them. As a result, many of the physical traits and signature looks that helped make the older generation Hollywood stars have prevailed through the family tree's extending branches, making some celebrity grandchildren every bit as beautiful and magnetic as the people who birthed their parents.
From Audrey Hepburn's artist granddaughter to a Beatle's grandson, here are 11 celebrity grandchildren who grew up to be gorgeous.
Emma Ferrer is channeling her iconic grandmother Audrey Hepburn
Few actors throughout the gilded annals of Hollywood lore have become cultural icons on the level of Audrey Hepburn, whose performances in 1953's "Roman Holiday," 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's," 1963's "Charade," and other films are legitimate all-timers. And while she didn't follow Hepburn's big-screen footsteps, the legendary actor's granddaughter, Emma Ferrer, is channeling her iconic grandmother in more ways than one.
Like Hepburn, the artist and model strikes a captivating image, impressing with her debut appearance on a Harper's Bazaar cover in 2014. More recently, she has focused her energy on creative expression, presenting her first institutional solo exhibition in the United States, "Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer: The Unicorn, and Other Creatures of Hope," at UMass Dartmouth in 2025-26. Along the way, she has carried a humanitarian torch first lit by Hepburn, having served as a spokesperson for UNICEF, as well as an ambassador for UNHCR.
Despite shying away from the celebrity world, she has managed to make some headlines of her own, like when she got lost in the woods in 2021 after moving to Tuscany's Apuan Alps. "Essentially, I could have died — they sent out search and rescue parties for me," she told the New York Post in 2025. "Luckily I found my neighbors before the search and rescue parties found me, but somehow the media was alerted about the granddaughter of Audrey Hepburn being lost in the woods."
Grace Kelly's granddaughter Camille Gottlieb is an influencer
While stories involving beautiful young women becoming princesses have served as the basis for fables, fairy tales, films, and just about every other form of art or media one can imagine, Grace Kelly was the real deal. After winning a best-actress Oscar for 1954's "The Country Girl" and appearing in a trio of Alfred Hitchcock classics, she retired at 26 to marry Prince Rainier III and become Princess of Monaco. Fast-forward to now, and her granddaughter, Camille Gottlieb, is turning heads while working to honor Kelly's legacy.
"It's so important to me to honor her in every way possible," Gottlieb told Tatler magazine in 2025 (via Monaco Tribune), further declaring that her world-famous grandmother demonstrated "incredible grace and elegance." Gottlieb displays those same characteristics, even as she's not part of Monaco's royal line of succession (her parents, Stéphanie of Monaco and Jean Raymond Gottlieb, never married). Gottlieb has been an activist in the fight against drunk driving, founding the charity Be Safe Monaco in 2017 following the tragic death of her friend, Alexis Jacquemond.
Gottlieb has begun carving out a following as an influencer, boasting a six-figure following on Instagram, where she has shared styles from brands like Elisabetta Franchi and Tarik Ediz. Her cousin, Charlotte Casiraghi, another of Kelly's 11 grandchildren, has similarly caused a stir with her runway appearances and social media following.
Debbie Reynolds' granddaughter Billie Lourd continues the family legacy
The third in a line of standout female performers, Billie Lourd is the daughter of "Star Wars" actor and Princess Leia Organa herself, Carrie Fisher, which makes her the granddaughter of another legend in singer/actor Debbie Reynolds. However, it was through her mother's iconic space opera franchise that she first appeared on the big screen, making her feature film debut in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
Since then, she has starred in the Fox horror-comedy series "Scream Queens," been a recurring cast member across several seasons of FX's "American Horror Story," and starred in films including 2022's "Ticket to Paradise" and 2024's "The Last Showgirl." She's currently slated to return to "American Horror Story" for its 13th season in 2026.
Lourd experienced grief on an incredible scale in 2016 when her mother and grandmother died within one day of each other. "It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it's really hard for me," Lourd said on the "New Day" podcast in 2021 (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Because everything I say gets turned into some headline that I didn't mean." Added Lourd: "They're my favorite people in the world. I miss my mom every day and my grandma, but really, my mom the most ... She was the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f***ing friend ever."
Chris Pine is the grandson of one of Hollywood's original scream queens
Chris Pine has been a bona fide A-lister and a household name around the world for the better part of two decades now, breaking out on a galactic scale in 2009 when he first appeared as Captain James T. Kirk of the starship Enterprise on J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" reboot. And he has only continued to raise his profile over the ensuing years. What some fans may not know, however, is that he isn't the first completely gorgeous big-screen icon in his family.
Before Pine's father appeared in films and starred on NBC's "CHiPs," his maternal grandmother, Anne Gwynne, was one of the early scream queens during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Gwynne starred alongside the likes of Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney, and Basil Rathbone in horror films including 1941's "The Black Cat," 1942's "The Strange Case of Doctor Rx," 1944's "Weird Woman" and "House of Frankenstein," and 1957's "Teenage Monster." She was also part of one of the first TV drama series to be shot and recorded on film rather than broadcast live — the NBC drama "Public Prosecutor."
One of Gwynne's films made it into a scene in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which delighted Pine and his family. "Obviously, it's so sweet of him and I'm assuming that was done on purpose," Pine said while appearing on the "Things Are Going Great for Me" podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter). "My mother was ecstatic, just over the moon."
Liz Taylor's grandson looks shockingly similar to the Hollywood icon
Their differing genders notwithstanding, the similarities between the late "Cleopatra" star Elizabeth Taylor and her grandson, Quinn Tivey, are jaw-dropping, with some opining that he looks exactly like the Hollywood legend. One of Taylor's 10 grandchildren, he has also served up some unique insights to her life and personality away from the limelight in the years after her acting heyday.
"A lot of people do not know this, but Grandma could be really raunchy," Tivey told Town & Country's Philanthropy Summit in 2017 (via Page Six). Added Tivey: "I remember going to her house and getting into bed with her, wearing my pajamas, watching 'Law & Order,' eating [peanut butter and jelly] sandwiches." Although Taylor died in 2011, Tivey has worked to keep his grandmother's image and legacy alive as co-trustee of her estate and officer of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
Tivey has also worked as an advisor in industries ranging from education, data and technology, and arts philanthropy, according to his personal website.
Elvis & Priscilla Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough is also a star
Elvis and Priscilla Presley had four grandchildren through their only daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley. One of them, Benjamin Keough, looked exactly like Elvis by some accounts prior to his tragic death in 2020. His older sister — and the oldest of Lisa Marie Presley's children — Riley Keough also displays many of the same family traits. However, she has worked to forge her own path outside of her grandparents' and mother's legacy.
Since starring alongside Orlando Bloom in 2011's "The Good Doctor" and 2012's "Magic Mike," she has continued to stack film credits. Some of her more notable projects include 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road," 2016's "American Honey," 2017's "Logan Lucky," and other films, as well as TV series like Starz's "The Girlfriend Experience" and Amazon Prime's "Daisy Jones & the Six." The latter role saw her receive a Primetime Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.
She still looks back fondly at the time she spent at the Presleys' Graceland estate growing up. "There were a few times that we slept there," Keough told Vanity Fair of Graceland in 2023. "But I don't know if I should say that ... The tours would start in the morning, and we would hide upstairs until they were over. The security would bring us breakfast. It's actually such a great memory. We would order sausage and biscuits, and hide until the tourists finished."
Dakota Johnson is the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren
Make no mistake, Dakota Johnson is currently one of the biggest movie stars in the world, having won fans and box office receipts in multitudes with her performances in the "Fifty Shades" franchise and other films, including 2018's "Bad Times at the El Royale" and 2019's "The Peanut Butter Falcon," to name a few. She also gained serious respect points among a segment of the showbiz-obsessed masses for helping to usher in the cancellation of Ellen DeGeneres during an infamous appearance on the comedian's talk show in 2019.
As with Chris Pine, though, some fans may not be aware of her famous grandmother. The daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith also happens to be the granddaughter of actor Tippi Hedren (on her mother's side). Hedren was one of Hollywood's top stars in her day, starring in classic films like 1963's "The Birds," 1964's "Marnie" (in the titular role), and, later, 1981's "Roar." However, that's not the only way Johnson has followed her example, as both stars dipped their toes into the world of high fashion as cover girls, too.
Johnson has also received important career advice from her legendary grandmother, who reportedly dealt with harassment from the director who discovered her, Alfred Hitchcock. "She has always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself, and that's what she did," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think the thing that she's been so amazing, for me and with my mother, is just like, no, you do not put up with that s*** from anybody."
Cameron Douglas had a special relationship with grandfather Kirk Douglas
Cameron Douglas is the grandson of screen legend Kirk Douglas and the son of another screen legend in Michael Douglas. And he has a handful of film and TV credits on his own résumé, too, most notably starring alongside his father and grandfather in the 2003 film "It Runs in the Family." Some of his other credits include 2005's "National Lampoon's Adam & Eve" and the Apple TV+ series, "The Crowded Room."
That said, he went more than a decade without an acting job of any kind due to a series of substance-related legal problems, which saw him spend years in the penal system before getting released from prison. Despite that forced sabbatical from his life and acting career, Cameron continued to have a special relationship with his grandfather, who continued to support him after he stumbled.
"One of the motivating factors behind bringing my family out to Los Angeles was to spend more time with him. That says a lot about the man that he was in my life," Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter amid Kirk's 2020 death. "He always used to tell me ... when I was doing a lot of auditioning — how he thought that I was truly talented and to keep going."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Arthur Donald inherited grandfather Paul McCartney's look
Few people in the history of the world have achieved the level of fame enjoyed by Paul McCartney. The popularity of McCartney's band, the Beatles, has endured for nearly seven decades, even as McCartney and his legendary bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr officially called it quits in 1970. Needless to say, McCartney's eight grandchildren through his daughters Stella and Mary McCartney have experienced something far closer to a normal life than he. However, his grandson Arthur Donald has definitely made waves of his own.
In addition to inheriting some of Sir Paul's physical features, Donald — who is the oldest of the rock icon's grandchildren — made headlines in the 2020s with his two-year relationship with Bill and Melinda French Gates' daughter, Phoebe Gates, which reportedly ended in 2025. He was previously rumored to have dated Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, with photos of the two spending time together showing up in Vanity Fair.
According to People, Donald studied at North London's University College School before studying history at Yale. The outlet further noted that he later interned at Lucasfilm before transitioning to the financial sector.
Apple Martin is making grandmother Blythe Danner proud
Apple Martin — who became a media sensation as an infant via the scrutiny over her name — is the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. However, Paltrow wasn't the first Tinseltown star in the family, as her mother and Apple's grandmother, Blythe Danner, is an acting legend in her own right. She boasts two Primetime Emmy wins for her role as Izzy Huffstodt on Showtime's "Huff" and won a Tony Award for "Butterflies Are Free" (her Broadway debut) in 1970.
Although she has appeared on TV, Martin — whose full name includes Blythe, in honor of her grandmother — hasn't made the leap into acting yet. However, she has already achieved notoriety of her own as a model, becoming the face of the London-based fashion house Self-Portrait in 2025; her first major brand deal, as reported by People. She has also contributed her songwriting talents to her dad's band and performed on-stage herself.
Danner was in attendance for Martin's society debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in 2024. As reported by Hello! magazine, she was snapped "standing proudly" next to her daughter and two grandchildren at the event.
Ingrid Bergman's granddaughter Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann was a model
Like Elizabeth Taylor, Ingrid Bergman is another icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood, having starred in 1942's "Casablanca," 1944's "Gaslight," 1957's "Anastasia," and other classic films during a career that saw her win three Academy Awards. She eventually welcomed star actor-model Isabella Rossellini, who, in turn, gave birth to Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann.
Wiedemann followed in her mother's footsteps as an in-demand model, but wasn't satisfied simply working within the fashion or entertainment industries. "I was modeling for 10 years and while I was modeling I got my master's degree at the London School of Economics in biomedicine," she recounted to Mission. "I ended up focusing a lot of my energy on research for my dissertation, which talked about the future of feeding urban populations in light of climate change." This came after she had already earned her bachelor's degree in international relations, and ultimately led to her career as a food writer, editor, and entrepreneur.
She has most recently served as executive director for Mama Farm, her mother's regenerative farm and event venue in Brookhaven, New York.