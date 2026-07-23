Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban: Sources Say She Checked Out Of Marriage Long Before The Split

In March 2026, Nicole Kidman opened up to Variety about how much her life has changed since splitting from longtime husband Keith Urban. "I am [doing alright], because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good," she said. "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward." The "Babygirl" star also refused to discuss the divorce in detail, out of respect for her ex-husband and their two children. As Kidman reasoned, "I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

The Oscar-winning actor has been keeping busy too. She's set to return for Season 3 of HBO mega-hit "Big Little Lies," alongside appearing in a sequel to "Practical Magic," opposite Sandra Bullock. Kidman has even considered returning to Broadway, and perhaps taking a shot at directing too. Still, the "Nine Perfect Strangers" star wants to focus on acting and motherhood above all else. "You just need to get your children to a certain age to be able to do it. Right now is not the time for me to do that," she conceded. "I've got to take care of these kids. That's sort of in my 'Future' folder."

Meanwhile, Keith Urban is also moving forward, seemingly by pouring all of his energy into his music. Despite rumors that the divorce had caused a rift within their family, a source clarified to People in May that Urban is still very much involved in his children's lives. "They do have a relationship with their dad, too," they shared. "The family dynamic is much more normal than people assume."