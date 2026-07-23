Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban: Sources Say She Checked Out Of Marriage Long Before The Split
When news broke that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were separating after almost two decades of marriage, the Oscar-winning actor was reportedly devastated and wanted to keep fighting for their marriage. According to TMZ, the celebrity couple had been broken up since the summer of 2025, with Urban initiating their split by moving out of the family home and getting his own place in Nashville. At the time, a source disclosed to People, "Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on." However, it now appears that their shocking breakup wasn't as one-sided as those early reports made it seem. Several months after Kidman and Urban's nasty divorce ended in a custody fight fueled by old wounds, an insider told Radar Online that the country star regretted calling it quits.
"Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back," they confirmed. "He believed they could work through their problems." However, Kidman's mind was already made up, with the insider revealing, "Nicole had already moved on. [She] made it clear the marriage was over." Her No. 1 priority is getting to a good place where she and Urban can peacefully co-parent their kids, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and sister Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban. Any chance of rekindling their romance doesn't seem to be in the cards as the "Moulin Rouge!" star chooses to move forward with her life.
Nicole Kidman is totally thriving post-divorce
In March 2026, Nicole Kidman opened up to Variety about how much her life has changed since splitting from longtime husband Keith Urban. "I am [doing alright], because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good," she said. "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward." The "Babygirl" star also refused to discuss the divorce in detail, out of respect for her ex-husband and their two children. As Kidman reasoned, "I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."
The Oscar-winning actor has been keeping busy too. She's set to return for Season 3 of HBO mega-hit "Big Little Lies," alongside appearing in a sequel to "Practical Magic," opposite Sandra Bullock. Kidman has even considered returning to Broadway, and perhaps taking a shot at directing too. Still, the "Nine Perfect Strangers" star wants to focus on acting and motherhood above all else. "You just need to get your children to a certain age to be able to do it. Right now is not the time for me to do that," she conceded. "I've got to take care of these kids. That's sort of in my 'Future' folder."
Meanwhile, Keith Urban is also moving forward, seemingly by pouring all of his energy into his music. Despite rumors that the divorce had caused a rift within their family, a source clarified to People in May that Urban is still very much involved in his children's lives. "They do have a relationship with their dad, too," they shared. "The family dynamic is much more normal than people assume."