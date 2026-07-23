Gisele Shows Ex Tom Brady She's Thriving As She Turns 46: 'GOAT Supermodel'
Gisele Bündchen is 46! The Brazilian supermodel turned another year older on July 20, 2026, and in the process, she showed her ex-husband Tom Brady exactly what he's missing in an Instagram post celebrating her special day. "Thank you all for the love and birthday wishes," Bündchen wrote in her caption. "I feel so grateful for this new cycle that is beginning and for all the adventures that lie ahead. May the love and kindness you share return to each of you a thousandfold." The fashion icon's post included a snap of Bündchen basking in the sun and another of the mom-of-three lounging in a leopard-print bikini, reminding her fans that she's still got it (as if there was any doubt in our minds).
It's been almost four years since Bündchen split from Brady after reportedly clashing over his decision to come out of retirement from professional football, against her wishes. The celebrity couple was married for 13 years and they share two children, Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady, plus Tom Brady's oldest son, Jack, with whom Bündchen retains a close bond. Since then, Bündchen has married her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, with whom she welcomed a baby boy in 2025. Under her post, Valente showed some love for his gorgeous wife by leaving a string of sparkle, party popper, and heart emojis.
Gisele Bündchen has moved on and is clearly living her best life
Ahead of turning 46, Gisele Bündchen celebrated her birthday with a vacation to Tahiti alongside her husband and her three children. On Instagram, she posted snaps from their tropical trip, including a photo of the supermodel posing on the beach with her youngest son, and another of her two older kids, taking in the breathtaking views. "What a special place!" Bündchen captioned the carousel. The fashion icon recently caused a bit of a stir for excluding her ex-husband, Tom Brady, from a Father's Day tribute post, also on Instagram. In a sweet message for her current husband, Joaquim Valente, she thanked him for "leading by example" and being "an incredible role model" for their kids. "We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much," she gushed. Bündchen also took a moment to honor her own father.
"[D]ad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life," she wrote, adding, "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there." Meanwhile, it seems Brady has a lot going on in his life as well. Earlier this week, he was caught on camera beefing with controversial YouTuber and aspiring boxer Logan Paul amid their ongoing rivalry, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, where Tom Brady was joined by his oldest son, Jack (who is basically his twin). The exchange left fans wondering whether their feud is staged, with one X user slyly quipping, "This better end with TB in a wrestling ring."