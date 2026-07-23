Gisele Shows Ex Tom Brady She's Thriving As She Turns 46: 'GOAT Supermodel'

Gisele Bündchen is 46! The Brazilian supermodel turned another year older on July 20, 2026, and in the process, she showed her ex-husband Tom Brady exactly what he's missing in an Instagram post celebrating her special day. "Thank you all for the love and birthday wishes," Bündchen wrote in her caption. "I feel so grateful for this new cycle that is beginning and for all the adventures that lie ahead. May the love and kindness you share return to each of you a thousandfold." The fashion icon's post included a snap of Bündchen basking in the sun and another of the mom-of-three lounging in a leopard-print bikini, reminding her fans that she's still got it (as if there was any doubt in our minds).

It's been almost four years since Bündchen split from Brady after reportedly clashing over his decision to come out of retirement from professional football, against her wishes. The celebrity couple was married for 13 years and they share two children, Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady, plus Tom Brady's oldest son, Jack, with whom Bündchen retains a close bond. Since then, Bündchen has married her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, with whom she welcomed a baby boy in 2025. Under her post, Valente showed some love for his gorgeous wife by leaving a string of sparkle, party popper, and heart emojis.