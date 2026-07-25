The Original Nellie From Little House On The Prairie Is All Grown Up (And Loves Her Netflix Cameo)

Alison Arngrim was just 12 years old when she began playing infamous mean girl Nellie Oleson in the original "Little House on the Prairie." More than 50 years later, little Nellie is now in her 60s. Today, the "Little House on the Prairie" cast member looks (and feels) as great as ever. She even returned to the prairie for Netflix "Little House" reboot, though she looks unrecognizable in her cameo both to those who knew her from her days as Nellie and those who know her today — and she's loving it.

The grown-up Arngrim is still a blonde like Nellie, but she left the ringlets and giant bows behind. Instead, she has been rocking a stylish pixie cut that suits her perfectly, as seen in the picture below (right) from a Monaco event that saw her reunite with the surviving cast members from "Little House on the Prairie" in 2024. But her good looks weren't on display during her cameo for the 2026 reboot. "I play this very strange woman in the woods," she told Fox News of the role that required her to look as disheveled and dirty as possible.

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That was a first for Arngrim. "I used to have Marilyn Monroe's makeup guy every morning, who made sure we looked really nice," she added. "But when I first sat down in the makeup chair this time around, the makeup artist said, 'We're going to make you look so awful. I feel bad. You have such amazing skin. I'm going to totally ruin that." As different an experience as it was, Arngrim fully embraced it.