David Duchovny's Big Age Gap With His Second Wife Has Caught Attention

David Duchovny is more than 30 years older than his second missus, and unsurprisingly, the internet has a lot of thoughts about it. From those who've said the age gap feels too big for them, to those who've joked that they didn't realize they had a shot with Duchovny, everyone has an opinion (and you bet we're going to talk about it).

There are tons of celebrity couples with big age gaps, so we'll start by saying Duchovny isn't a novice in the much-older-husbands-club. Even so, one of the things many of his and Monique Pendleberry's detractors have discussed when slamming their relationship online is the fact that she's not that much older than the actor's children. Sure enough, Pendleberry is only six years older than Duchovny's oldest child, and a number of critics have chimed in on that. One Redditor slammed it as "gross to be attracted to someone that could easily be the same age as your child (or parent)." Another shared similar sentiments, writing, "She is only 5/6 years older than his eldest child, that's when I start to find large age gaps a bit creepy. I just don't know how I would feel if my parent was with someone so much closer to my age than theirs."

Unfortunately for Duchovny and Pendleberry, another thing many have taken issue with is the fact that their age gap is visible. In response to snaps of them on a walk published by the Daily Mail, several commenters pointed out that they could easily pass for father and daughter. "The father with the dog and the 'daughter' glued to her cell phone," one complained. "It does look like [father] & daughter ... not sure I could handle that," mused another. Like we said, there are a lot of feelings about this relationship.