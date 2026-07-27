How '80s Heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas Really Lost So Much Of His Money
Lorenzo Lamas has long made it clear that despite finding considerable success in his younger years, the actor's financial situation took a major dip once he hit his early 40s. Lamas has spoken plainly about regretting some of the expenses he took on, and how he ultimately pivoted to be smarter with his money. Younger audiences may know Lamas best for reality shows like "Second Wives Club" and "Leave it to Lamas," the latter of which chronicled the lives of two of his children. However, long before then, he was a TV star thanks to shows like "Falcon Crest" and "Renegade."
Lamas also came from a famous family, the son of Old Hollywood stars Arlene Dahl and Fernando Lamas. One of his earliest roles was in a little film called "Grease." Not as a T-bird, mind; Lamas didn't have a speaking role, he played Sandy's hunky, clean-cut rebound from Danny. All of the above certainly contributed to Lamas living large for a while, and there's no denying he made a ton of boujie purchases, particularly when it came to transportation. The actor had Harley Davidsons, boats, and even a plane — but unfortunately, not much was dedicated to savings.
During a 2015 appearance on "Oprah: Where Are They Now," he admitted, "My regret would be not to have prepared more [...] In other words: Put some money away and not spend it so... frivolously on boats and airplanes and houses behind gates, and all that stuff that doesn't really matter," (via HuffPost). Unfortunately, that realization came about much too late, and while the '80s star does still book the occasional job, he's turned his day-to-day attention to aviation instead, as a helicopter pilot. "Aviation is paying the bills now," he confirmed (via Oprah.com).
Lorenzo Lamas' messy love life hasn't helped his finances
Lorenzo Lamas has also been married and divorced several times, which fifth wife, and "Second Wives Club" co-star, Shawna Craig made abundantly clear on the series definitely played a part in his money woes. As she pointed out in the premiere, "He's got six kids he's got to take care of and because of the divorces he's got financial problems," (via E! News). The settlements haven't been publicized. Two of his divorces happened before the star even turned 30, and when Lamas split from his third wife, "Renegade" co-star Kathleen Kinmont, he insisted there was no big drama.
As the '80s heartthrob clarified to the Los Angeles Times, in 1994, "It wasn't a hateful divorce. We have respect for each other." With that in mind, it's possible the financial settlements weren't too hefty, but court costs add up quickly regardless — and that was only the "Grease" star's third divorce overall. Lamas later wed and divorced Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand, and while the details were again kept private, he notably accused Sand of cheating on him with his adult son from his second marriage, so it's plausible that the legal proceedings were highly contentious.
Lamas' fifth and sixth divorces don't seem to have been super financially draining, at least. His 2019 split from Craig was settled sans spousal support for either party. In June 2026, the actor told the courts he and sixth wife Kenna Scott didn't have any assets to split. While the "Snake Eater" star's acting career has slowed down, he does still feature in productions from time to time. Here's hoping one day he gets a revival like other '80s stars have. It would be a long time coming.