How '80s Heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas Really Lost So Much Of His Money

Lorenzo Lamas has long made it clear that despite finding considerable success in his younger years, the actor's financial situation took a major dip once he hit his early 40s. Lamas has spoken plainly about regretting some of the expenses he took on, and how he ultimately pivoted to be smarter with his money. Younger audiences may know Lamas best for reality shows like "Second Wives Club" and "Leave it to Lamas," the latter of which chronicled the lives of two of his children. However, long before then, he was a TV star thanks to shows like "Falcon Crest" and "Renegade."

Lamas also came from a famous family, the son of Old Hollywood stars Arlene Dahl and Fernando Lamas. One of his earliest roles was in a little film called "Grease." Not as a T-bird, mind; Lamas didn't have a speaking role, he played Sandy's hunky, clean-cut rebound from Danny. All of the above certainly contributed to Lamas living large for a while, and there's no denying he made a ton of boujie purchases, particularly when it came to transportation. The actor had Harley Davidsons, boats, and even a plane — but unfortunately, not much was dedicated to savings.

During a 2015 appearance on "Oprah: Where Are They Now," he admitted, "My regret would be not to have prepared more [...] In other words: Put some money away and not spend it so... frivolously on boats and airplanes and houses behind gates, and all that stuff that doesn't really matter," (via HuffPost). Unfortunately, that realization came about much too late, and while the '80s star does still book the occasional job, he's turned his day-to-day attention to aviation instead, as a helicopter pilot. "Aviation is paying the bills now," he confirmed (via Oprah.com).