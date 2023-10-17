20 Stars Who Divorced Before They Turned 30

Things have gotten messy since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split in September 2023, and it seems that everyone has an opinion. However, while fans are choosing sides between Team Jonas and Team "Queen of the North," there's another element of the split worth focusing on — Turner's young age of 27.

Shortly after the couple's divorce became headline news, model Emily Ratajkowski (who separated from her husband at age 32) posted a TikTok video calling pre-30 divorce "chic." "There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be," she said.

EmRata may have just missed the 30 mark, but Turner joins a massive club of celebrities who divorced before 30. In fact, there are so many of them that we could not possibly fit all of them on our list. We did not have space for the failed marriage of Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush, or that of Jamie Bell and Evan Rachel Wood. We could not even include huge stars like Eminem, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Lopez, or Scarlett Johansson, all of whom had their first divorce before 30. Miley Cyrus and many other stars, dead and alive, were also near-misses, but don't fret because our list is solid. Here are 20 big celebs who divorced (sometimes twice!) before they turned 30.