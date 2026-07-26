Bunnie Xo Addresses Mystery Surrounding Jelly Roll Divorce After His Daughter's Cryptic Comments
Jelly Roll and his ex-wife, Bunnie Xo, have officially finalized their divorce. But that doesn't mean people are just going to stop talking about it. The internet is still reeling from the announcement months after it was first revealed, and everyone involved, including Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee Ann, has been dealing with all the unwanted attention. After fans started hounding her with questions about why Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo got divorced, Bailee Ann addressed the situation with some interesting comments.
She hinted that there's more to the story than fans have seen, saying, "wait 'til y'all find out" what happened (via People). Bailee Ann added that the internet was going to "crumble the day that I open my mouth" to share her side of the story. In turn, this led Bunnie Xo to address Bailee Ann's cryptic words, but she didn't have much to add. A fan brought up her stepdaughter's comments in a reply to one of Bunnie Xo's TikTok videos, saying, "Hope Bunnie sees it and clears it up."
In response, Bunnie Xo shut down any crazy speculation. She wrote, "Nothing to clear up. She didn't say anything lol ppl just wanna run w a narrative." Bunnie Xo ended her message with a sweet note about Bailee Ann, saying, "Love my baby forever." Of course, fans continued to speculate in the comments, but Bunnie Xo's response definitely tempered the conversation for now.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's divorce process was quick and painless
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have had a very smooth divorce process, as far as we know. Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife in May 2026, although news didn't get out until a month later. The listed reason was "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ, and they planned to continue co-parenting Jelly Roll's kids, Bailee and Noah. Bunnie Xo broke her silence about the divorce on a since-deleted episode of her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," not long after that. She explained that she told Jelly Roll to file for divorce while they were fighting, but didn't mean it (via Billboard).
Bunnie Xo said, "Was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration." But she admitted that it was probably the right decision to preserve their relationship outside of the marriage. Bunnie Xo called it a "wakeup call" before saying, "My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have a divorce." She added that they still plan to have a baby together via IVF that they will co-parent, calling Jelly Roll her "best friend."
When Jelly Roll finally shared his first public comments on the divorce, he also called Bunnie Xo his "best friend," said "nobody cheated on nobody," and shared how much he loved her (via TMZ). The divorce was quickly finalized in July, and it seemed to go swimmingly. There were no issues when deciding on how they would split their finances and all the other details. While everything seems to be going relatively well, fans are still curious about the exact reasons for the divorce. But only time will tell if Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo ever decide to open up about the situation.