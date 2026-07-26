Bunnie Xo Addresses Mystery Surrounding Jelly Roll Divorce After His Daughter's Cryptic Comments

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have had a very smooth divorce process, as far as we know. Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife in May 2026, although news didn't get out until a month later. The listed reason was "irreconcilable differences," according to TMZ, and they planned to continue co-parenting Jelly Roll's kids, Bailee and Noah. Bunnie Xo broke her silence about the divorce on a since-deleted episode of her podcast, "Dumb Blonde," not long after that. She explained that she told Jelly Roll to file for divorce while they were fighting, but didn't mean it (via Billboard).

Bunnie Xo said, "Was this divorce mutual? No, it was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration." But she admitted that it was probably the right decision to preserve their relationship outside of the marriage. Bunnie Xo called it a "wakeup call" before saying, "My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have a divorce." She added that they still plan to have a baby together via IVF that they will co-parent, calling Jelly Roll her "best friend."

When Jelly Roll finally shared his first public comments on the divorce, he also called Bunnie Xo his "best friend," said "nobody cheated on nobody," and shared how much he loved her (via TMZ). The divorce was quickly finalized in July, and it seemed to go swimmingly. There were no issues when deciding on how they would split their finances and all the other details. While everything seems to be going relatively well, fans are still curious about the exact reasons for the divorce. But only time will tell if Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo ever decide to open up about the situation.