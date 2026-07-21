Jelly Roll's Daughter Gives Ominous Update About Bunnie Xo Divorce: 'Wait 'Till Y'all Find Out'
Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, has hinted at dropping a potential bombshell about her dad's divorce from Bunnie Xo. News broke in June that the "Hands Up" singer had filed for divorce, and the former couple had separated in May. There had been some subtle clues about the breakup, including Bunnie dropping a cryptic hint about their divorce in an Instagram post after the news went public. Afterwards, multiple theories on why Jelly Roll and Bunnie divorced floated around the internet.
Taking to TikTok for a livestream on July 19, Bailee Ann addressed some rumors, while suggesting that other incendiary reasons for the split would eventually come to the surface. The teenager first wanted to clear the air and ruled out infidelity. "Nobody cheated. Period," Bailee Ann said about her father and stepmom (via Hello!). She then teased the real reason for the break up. "[Y]'all have no f***ing idea what happened, and wait 'til y'all find out," Bailee Ann said on her livestream, while preparing followers for a fallout. "[T]he internet in totality is about to f***ing crumble the day that I open my mouth," she said before describing why her insight was invaluable. "Nobody else lived in it."
Whatever news Bailee Ann may expose is unknown, but some details about Jelly Roll and Bunnie's breakup were shared by a source in June. "When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," the insider told People at the time. "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart," they added, citing how the country star had prioritized his health. Around that same time, Bailee Ann took to social media to lash out about the chatter surrounding the response to her dad's divorce.
Bailee Ann may remain on good terms with Bunnie Xo
As Jelly Roll's divorce filings with Bunnie Xo created headline shockwaves, Bailee Ann shared a post on her TikTok Stories that bashed the public's fascination with the marital breakdown. "Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter. It's f** crazy," Bailee Ann wrote in June (via InStyle). Similar to the TikTok livestream, she dropped a hint at eventual incoming news. "Worry bout your house – not mine. I'm not speaking on it – yet," she added.
Amid her frustration with the public's response, and hinting at revealing the true reasons for the split, there were still signs Bailee Ann would keep a tight bond with Bunnie even after the divorce. Chief divorce educator Kimberly Miller talked to Nicki Swift about whether Bailee Ann would remain close with her former stepmother. "In many blended families, the relationship evolves into one that resembles a parent-child bond because it's built through years of shared experiences and trust," Miller told us in June. "There is reason to believe the bond could last despite the divorce," the expert said.
As speculation swirled about the cause of the divorce and how it would impact Bunnie's relationship with her ex and his daughter, Jelly Roll remained tight-lipped. In a subtle move that spoke volumes, Jelly Roll did remove Bunnie from his Instagram bio soon after the split in June. A month later, the former couple managed to finalize their divorce, avoiding a protracted legal battle. "There was never any desire to drag the process out," an insider told People. "He's a very generous person by nature and wanted to make sure the divorce was handled fairly and respectfully," they told the outlet.