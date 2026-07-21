Jelly Roll's Daughter Gives Ominous Update About Bunnie Xo Divorce: 'Wait 'Till Y'all Find Out'

Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, has hinted at dropping a potential bombshell about her dad's divorce from Bunnie Xo. News broke in June that the "Hands Up" singer had filed for divorce, and the former couple had separated in May. There had been some subtle clues about the breakup, including Bunnie dropping a cryptic hint about their divorce in an Instagram post after the news went public. Afterwards, multiple theories on why Jelly Roll and Bunnie divorced floated around the internet.

Taking to TikTok for a livestream on July 19, Bailee Ann addressed some rumors, while suggesting that other incendiary reasons for the split would eventually come to the surface. The teenager first wanted to clear the air and ruled out infidelity. "Nobody cheated. Period," Bailee Ann said about her father and stepmom (via Hello!). She then teased the real reason for the break up. "[Y]'all have no f***ing idea what happened, and wait 'til y'all find out," Bailee Ann said on her livestream, while preparing followers for a fallout. "[T]he internet in totality is about to f***ing crumble the day that I open my mouth," she said before describing why her insight was invaluable. "Nobody else lived in it."

Whatever news Bailee Ann may expose is unknown, but some details about Jelly Roll and Bunnie's breakup were shared by a source in June. "When they first got together, they were both in a very different place in their lives," the insider told People at the time. "There wasn't a moment where everything fell apart," they added, citing how the country star had prioritized his health. Around that same time, Bailee Ann took to social media to lash out about the chatter surrounding the response to her dad's divorce.