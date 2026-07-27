Deemed Miss Kitty's Worst Hairdo On Gunsmoke, It Actually Aged Like Fine Wine

Miss Kitty's beehive 'do on "Gunsmoke" has had people talking for years, with some even saying it was the only thing they'd change about the iconic Western TV show. However, others have had a change of heart about the style the character sported during the 1960s (and some fans are even sharing tutorials on how to replicate it).

Saying some "Gunsmoke" viewers wished Kitty's beehive was never a thing might be an understatement. After all, there's a Subreddit dedicated to slamming it, titled, "Hated Kitty's teased hair." The original poster explained, "I wish they hadn't done that to her. It was not realistic nor flattering." They also complained that the actor who brought her to life, Amanda Blake, should have been able to rock a more natural look, like her male co-star James Arness (who they added "was sexy in each and every episode"). Some agreed, with one writing that the bigger her bouffant became, the more "unflattering" it was.

That said, even on the Subreddit, there were viewers who thought the hairdo was right for the character. "I wouldn't necessarily say it's unrealistic. If you've ever seen a Godey's Lady's Book from the 1870s, the hair is a bit much," one penned. Another chimed that the particularly pouffy style was on trend during the '60s (hello, style trailblazer Brigitte Bardot). "Back in the mid-sixties people thought it looked good that way because that was the fashion back then," they said. Either way, as we said, there are also some fans of the show who love Kitty's hair. Case in point: YouTubers sharing how to recreate the style.