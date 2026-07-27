Deemed Miss Kitty's Worst Hairdo On Gunsmoke, It Actually Aged Like Fine Wine
Miss Kitty's beehive 'do on "Gunsmoke" has had people talking for years, with some even saying it was the only thing they'd change about the iconic Western TV show. However, others have had a change of heart about the style the character sported during the 1960s (and some fans are even sharing tutorials on how to replicate it).
Saying some "Gunsmoke" viewers wished Kitty's beehive was never a thing might be an understatement. After all, there's a Subreddit dedicated to slamming it, titled, "Hated Kitty's teased hair." The original poster explained, "I wish they hadn't done that to her. It was not realistic nor flattering." They also complained that the actor who brought her to life, Amanda Blake, should have been able to rock a more natural look, like her male co-star James Arness (who they added "was sexy in each and every episode"). Some agreed, with one writing that the bigger her bouffant became, the more "unflattering" it was.
That said, even on the Subreddit, there were viewers who thought the hairdo was right for the character. "I wouldn't necessarily say it's unrealistic. If you've ever seen a Godey's Lady's Book from the 1870s, the hair is a bit much," one penned. Another chimed that the particularly pouffy style was on trend during the '60s (hello, style trailblazer Brigitte Bardot). "Back in the mid-sixties people thought it looked good that way because that was the fashion back then," they said. Either way, as we said, there are also some fans of the show who love Kitty's hair. Case in point: YouTubers sharing how to recreate the style.
Kitty's hair is still seen as costumey by many
It is worth noting that even though there has been a move towards seeing the value in Kitty's "Gunsmoke" beehive, for the most part that's revolved around it being period-appropriate (whether that be the period portrayed on the show or the period it was made) rather than something fans would want to rock IRL.
"Kitty's hair and make up were appropriate for the times," wrote one netizen on a "Gunsmoke" Facebook fan page. Not so much praise as an explanation, and we get it. Another also poked fun at the fact that the show was seemingly inspired by another major media moment at the time. "It might have been the old west but even Miss Kitty had a bouffant hairdo and Cleopatra eyes in the early 60's episodes of 'Gunsmoke,'" a Facebook user joked. Sure enough, some pics of Amanda Blake in her hair and makeup for the show did look a lot like Elizabeth Taylor's glam for the "Cleopatra" movie.
Unfortunately, many have continued to dislike the hair altogether, and they've been very vocal about it. In fact, one Facebook user even complained that the 'do just seemed like a way to replicate a popular style at the time, name-dropping another star with a signature hairstyle as they did so. "All the women hair the same. No depth or creativity from stylist just puff puff up with Twiggy curly side burns. No depth no creativity," they lamented. Well, it might have aged like fine wine for some, but everyone's taste is different ... and not everyone loves wine.