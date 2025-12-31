Brigitte Bardot's Most Daring Outfits Ever

Retired actor Brigitte Bardot donned an array of daring outfits over her life. Bardot's death at age 91, which marks one of the last celebrity deaths of 2025, has sparked a renewed interest in not only her long-standing film career but also her brushes with fashion. Like Farrah Fawcett, who was renowned for her fashion sense as much as her iconic head of hair, Bardot used fashion to establish herself inside and outside of the film world. Over her multi-decade career, which spanned the '50s, '60s, and '70s, Bardot experimented with a multitude of daring, edgy, and sometimes, classic silhouettes.

During a foreword to "Brigitte Bardot: My Life in Fashion," penned by Henri-Jean Servat, the French actress explained the mechanics of her personal style. "The Bardot style is simply my own style; in other words, it's not a style at all," she wrote (via The French Life). "I dressed in the same way as I did my hair: depending on what took my fancy, and what I felt like at that moment. I wore elegant gowns designed by the top couturiers as well as gorgeous gypsy outfits that were unconventional." She continued, "I'm proud I created a style that doesn't go out of fashion — because I was never fashionable!" With that said, while she wore fur earlier in her career, she gave it up when animal activism became a key part of her life. "I live the life of a farmer," she explained to The Guardian in 2015 about her foundation's decision to boycott designer Karl Lagerfeld's use of animal fur. "I don't see how I could wear Lagerfeld's designs while feeding my goats," continued the star.

Despite Bardot's evolving moral dilemma around fashion, she left behind a stunning fashion legacy, including many daring looks.