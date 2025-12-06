Farrah Fawcett's Most Daring Outfits Ever

There will never be another Farrah Fawcett. She was a household name in the 1970s. The Hollywood icon cemented her status as a superstar thanks to her role on "Charlie's Angels," which she left after just one season. While the actor tragically passed away in 2009 after a lengthy battle with cancer, her iconic style remains timeless. The beauty kept hair salons in business with requests for her phenomenally feathered tresses, which The New York Times Magazine once called a "work of art that looked as if it had just come out of the sea and been tossed by the wind into a state of careless perfection."

While most people associate the late Fawcett with her famously wavy 'do, she had equally eye-catching fashion. In fact, a lot of it was impressively edgy for the time, making her a trendsetter among today's more risky fashion. We're rounding up some of Fawcett's most daring outfits over the years, from her shockingly low necklines to her role as a pioneer of sheer.