Not Lindsey, Not Don: Stevie Nicks Didn't Write This Emotional '80s Hit About Her Exes

When we're belting out the lyrics to Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," it's easy to assume they're about heartache. After all, the song was released on her debut solo album "Bella Donna" in 1981, just a few years after her relationships with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and Eagles' Don Henley ended. But "Edge of Seventeen" is actually about grief, both personal and collective. She wrote the song shortly after John Lennon's shocking death in December 1980 and the death of her own beloved uncle.

Nicks had been living with boyfriend Jimmy Iovine, who had been friends with the former Beatles star. "A terrible sadness set in over the house, there was simply nothing I could say," she said, according to In Her Own Words. She saw no point in staying at their house, so she went to her native Phoenix to be with her family and to see her Uncle Jonathan, who had colon cancer. She was holding his hand when she felt it slip away, lifeless. "I did run out into the hallway, but no one was there... and the white winged dove took flight," she explained.

And thus the famous lyrics to her classic hit came to be. "The white-winged dove is the spirit going, and the nightbird at the end is the one that is taking," she explained, according to Far Out magazine. The song was Nicks' own way of dealing with the tragedies. "I felt a great loss at how both Johns were taken," she told Rolling Stone in 1981 (via In Her Own Words). Indeed, songwriting is how Nicks had been dealing with pain since adolescence.