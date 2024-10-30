The Tragic Truth About Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks first launched into fame as a vocalist with the famously fraught group Fleetwood Mac in the 1970s. During that time, she and then-partner Lindsey Buckingham experienced a tumultuous relationship both in and out of the recording studio. Their love affair not only inspired the band's seminal album "Rumours" but also inspired decades' worth of legendary performances, tributes, and even a book-turned-television series, all inspired by the heartbreak.

The pair first got together in the 1960s and partnered on several musical endeavors before moving to Los Angeles and joining Fleetwood Mac in the early 1970s. "They were immediately perceived as a sexy, star-bound couple," wrote Stephen Davis in his Nicks biography "Gold Dust Woman" (via the Los Angeles Times). "People who encountered them recall an aura about them, a radiance." The rock duo broke up while recording "Rumours," and a bevy of now-iconic songs were born. While the pair never reportedly got back together romantically, the band reunited several times over the next several decades to tour and record music together.

However, the contention between the two has continued over the years, with the pair last seeing each other at late bandmate Christine McVie's memorial service in 2024. "I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could," Nicks shared with Rolling Stone in 2024. "You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances."