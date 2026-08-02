Then & Now: The Iconic Looks Of Albert From Little House Have Stood The Test Of Time
Albert Ingalls was the adopted son of Charles Ingalls and Caroline Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie." Used to his rough and tough life on the streets, Albert had a rather tragic start before being rescued by his surrogate family in Walnut Grove. However, actor Matthew Labyorteaux, who played Albert, was a '70s' teen idol. Celebrated for his boyish good looks, Labyorteaux quickly amassed a devoted fanbase who continue to swoon over him to this day. Unsurprisingly, Labyorteaux's looks have held up quite well over the years.
Labyorteaux's most famous trait was his thick, inky, gravity-defying hair. His iconic mane even survived shooting outdoor scenes for the beloved historical drama. Of course, everything changes with time, so it wouldn't exactly be fair to hold the star, who's 59 years old as of write time, to the standard of his former self. And yet, he's defied the odds! As you can see in the photo above, Matthew's hair was just as thick and luscious in 2024 when he attended the Monte-Carlo Television Festival (right) as it was when he was still on "Little House" (left). He's also retained the same charming smile and smoldering gaze that initially captured his fans' hearts — and many other members of the "Little House on the Prairie" cast also look equally as recognizable these days.
Despite his good fortune in the looks department, Labyorteaux wasn't always aware of just how much frenzy he inspired among viewers.
Matthew Labyorteaux was once swarmed by Little House fans
Matthew Labyorteaux's role on "Little House on the Prairie" helped cement him as a teen icon, but he didn't realize how beloved he was. At least, that's what he shared with Page Six in 2021. "I think some people just loved to sort of roll around in that and just enjoy the accolades and the girls chasing after you," he said of his fellow teen idols. However, he was different. "I was a shy, shy kid. I had my animals. I really didn't know that I was popular." Of course, this doesn't mean he was completely removed from his fame. "I mean, you'd walk into a restaurant and people turn and whisper, ask for an autograph or whatever," he continued. "And other than that, I didn't feel like I was the peacock walking down the street, to be honest."
Despite Matthew's humble take on his teen stardom, he did have one experience that should have clued him in about his status. While they aren't quite as famous as some celebrity siblings, Matthew's brother, Patrick Labyorteaux, also appeared on "Little House" as Andrew Garvey. They were once at a Renaissance fair together when their teen fans stumbled across Matthew while he was eating a turkey leg. "I turn around and my brother, in the middle of the Kissing Bridge, is surrounded by girls wanting to kiss [the boy who plays] Albert [Ingalls]," Patrick revealed on his "The Patrick LabyorSheaux" podcast (via People). "He's still trying to hold the turkey leg and he's getting kissed by all these girls." Patrick and actor Al Eisenmann, who was also with them at the fair, eventually swooped in to help Matthew out.
Unfortunately, Matthew wasn't as delighted by the encounter as the others. According to Patrick, he likened the experience to a "nightmare."