Then & Now: The Iconic Looks Of Albert From Little House Have Stood The Test Of Time

Albert Ingalls was the adopted son of Charles Ingalls and Caroline Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie." Used to his rough and tough life on the streets, Albert had a rather tragic start before being rescued by his surrogate family in Walnut Grove. However, actor Matthew Labyorteaux, who played Albert, was a '70s' teen idol. Celebrated for his boyish good looks, Labyorteaux quickly amassed a devoted fanbase who continue to swoon over him to this day. Unsurprisingly, Labyorteaux's looks have held up quite well over the years.

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Labyorteaux's most famous trait was his thick, inky, gravity-defying hair. His iconic mane even survived shooting outdoor scenes for the beloved historical drama. Of course, everything changes with time, so it wouldn't exactly be fair to hold the star, who's 59 years old as of write time, to the standard of his former self. And yet, he's defied the odds! As you can see in the photo above, Matthew's hair was just as thick and luscious in 2024 when he attended the Monte-Carlo Television Festival (right) as it was when he was still on "Little House" (left). He's also retained the same charming smile and smoldering gaze that initially captured his fans' hearts — and many other members of the "Little House on the Prairie" cast also look equally as recognizable these days.

Despite his good fortune in the looks department, Labyorteaux wasn't always aware of just how much frenzy he inspired among viewers.