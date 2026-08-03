Landman Star Robyn Lively's Daughter Is Absolutely Stunning
Fans of the Taylor Sheridan universe surely recognize Robyn Lively as Ellie, the feisty redheaded waitress at The Patch Café, but they might not know that she has a grown daughter who looks a lot like her. And they might not also know that the "Landman" star's real-life partner is another "Landman" star, namely Bart Johnson, or Patrick Ramsey to fans of the show. Having tied the knot in September 1999, the couple welcomed Kate Johnson in April 2005, giving Robyn a mini-me who grew up to be stunning.
Their likeness was put on blast when Kate accompanied Robyn on the red carpet in October 2024 (seen below). Like her mother, Kate is also a redhead. However, she has green eyes, whereas Robyn's are brown, and her hair also boasts a lighter shade compared to Robyn's deep copper color. While the resemblance between mother and daughter is definitely there, social media users have also noted that Kate takes after another family member. Robyn is Blake Lively's older sister, and many netizens think Kate looks like her aunt. "Does she look a little like Blake or what? She's a beauty either way," an Instagram user commented under an April 2024 post in which Robyn marked her daughter's 18th birthday.
The comparisons come up every time Robyn shares Kate on her page. "Omg she looks like Blake," a follower wrote under a separate Instagram post. When Kate shared a picture of herself with Blake on her own Instagram, netizens were stunned. "The resemblance!!" one follower penned. Whether Kate agrees with it or not is unclear, but her family is pretty close with her aunt's.
Robyn Lively's children are close with Blake's family
The Livelys are a tight bunch. Even though Robyn Lively and Blake Lively have a 16-year age difference, they are super close. The sisters became even more connected when Blake welcomed her first child in December 2014, and the two embarked on their shared motherhood journey. "There's a significant age gap which feels almost nonexistent because she's now a mom," Robyn told Fox News in 2022. "We have so many similarities. Our relationship is on a deeper level."
Robyn raised her own three kids alongside Blake's daughters and son, creating a deep bond between aunts and cousins. "I genuinely feel like her children are mine as if I gave birth to them, and vice versa," Robyn shared. "We're like, 'Your children are mine too.' Our relationship has only gotten richer and fuller." And it shows. Blake showed her bond with Kate Johnson in May 2024, when she took her niece to a special Tiffany and Co. date night (seen above). "Thank you @tiffanyandco for having me and my angel niece @cakey.johnson. We felt so special. So well fed. And so well sparkled," she captioned an Instagram carousel.
Blake and Ryan Reynolds don't share their children online, and the "Gossip Girl" alum is just as protective of her extended family. To Blake, her family is her vulnerability, but also her main motivator. "My parents, my siblings, my daughter, my husband, my nieces and nephews — that's where I get very mama bear," she told Marie Claire in 2016 (via People), before she had her three other children.