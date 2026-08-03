Landman Star Robyn Lively's Daughter Is Absolutely Stunning

Fans of the Taylor Sheridan universe surely recognize Robyn Lively as Ellie, the feisty redheaded waitress at The Patch Café, but they might not know that she has a grown daughter who looks a lot like her. And they might not also know that the "Landman" star's real-life partner is another "Landman" star, namely Bart Johnson, or Patrick Ramsey to fans of the show. Having tied the knot in September 1999, the couple welcomed Kate Johnson in April 2005, giving Robyn a mini-me who grew up to be stunning.

Their likeness was put on blast when Kate accompanied Robyn on the red carpet in October 2024 (seen below). Like her mother, Kate is also a redhead. However, she has green eyes, whereas Robyn's are brown, and her hair also boasts a lighter shade compared to Robyn's deep copper color. While the resemblance between mother and daughter is definitely there, social media users have also noted that Kate takes after another family member. Robyn is Blake Lively's older sister, and many netizens think Kate looks like her aunt. "Does she look a little like Blake or what? She's a beauty either way," an Instagram user commented under an April 2024 post in which Robyn marked her daughter's 18th birthday.

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The comparisons come up every time Robyn shares Kate on her page. "Omg she looks like Blake," a follower wrote under a separate Instagram post. When Kate shared a picture of herself with Blake on her own Instagram, netizens were stunned. "The resemblance!!" one follower penned. Whether Kate agrees with it or not is unclear, but her family is pretty close with her aunt's.