Karlie Kloss Clarifies Her Standing With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Using One Strategic Word

It seems that Karlie Kloss isn't in the same boat as Blake Lively. The supermodel and her longtime friend Taylor Swift had their own set of issues in the past, but it appears that any problems have since been put to rest. News of their possible reconciliation spread when Kloss was seen arriving at the Swift-Kelce wedding in a gorgeous golden gown. In an interview with "The Today Show" discussing her new children's book "Spaghetti Code," Kloss was asked about attending Swift's wedding earlier this month. Her answer seems to confirm where the two stand.

"Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends' personal lives," she cautiously revealed. "But what I will say is that they're an amazing couple, and I'm so happy for them." Kloss' comment is the first time in a long time that she's called Swift her "friend" out loud. Her careful word choice might imply that any bad blood between them has melted away. Whether Kloss intended to or not, the comment also threw subtle shade toward Swift's ex-friend Lively, who famously didn't protect Swift's privacy during the "It Ends With Us" debacle. It's nice to know Kloss and Swift's friendship is restored and that Kloss respects Swift enough to not comment further on the details of the extravagant wedding.