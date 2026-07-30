Karlie Kloss Clarifies Her Standing With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Using One Strategic Word
It seems that Karlie Kloss isn't in the same boat as Blake Lively. The supermodel and her longtime friend Taylor Swift had their own set of issues in the past, but it appears that any problems have since been put to rest. News of their possible reconciliation spread when Kloss was seen arriving at the Swift-Kelce wedding in a gorgeous golden gown. In an interview with "The Today Show" discussing her new children's book "Spaghetti Code," Kloss was asked about attending Swift's wedding earlier this month. Her answer seems to confirm where the two stand.
"Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends' personal lives," she cautiously revealed. "But what I will say is that they're an amazing couple, and I'm so happy for them." Kloss' comment is the first time in a long time that she's called Swift her "friend" out loud. Her careful word choice might imply that any bad blood between them has melted away. Whether Kloss intended to or not, the comment also threw subtle shade toward Swift's ex-friend Lively, who famously didn't protect Swift's privacy during the "It Ends With Us" debacle. It's nice to know Kloss and Swift's friendship is restored and that Kloss respects Swift enough to not comment further on the details of the extravagant wedding.
Despite their differences, it appears that Karlie Kloss was worthy of an invite
Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss once had a friendship so close that some fans even speculated the two were romantically involved. Once a large part of the Swift Squad, Kloss started to drift away from Swift in 2017. Rumors began to fly when Kloss seemingly supported Katy Perry's Swift diss track "Swish Swish" by referencing it in an Instagram caption. However, once fans began to notice this, Kloss changed the caption altogether. Shortly after, though, she was seen getting dinner with Perry, which many fans saw as a betrayal of Swift.
Everything between the two was so strange that even Jennifer Lawrence commented on their behavior, notably saying that she'd "like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth," in a TimesTalks Q&A. Given their distanced friendship, Kloss was rumored to be the inspiration for many a biting song during Swift's "Evermore" era. Despite the weirdness, it's clear that the two are on good terms again since Kloss was worthy enough for a wedding invite, unlike some of Swift's so-called friends (cough, cough, Blake Lively).