The Biggest Rumor Surrounding Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss's Friendship Debunked

There was a time in pop culture when Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were practically attached at the hip, so much so that fans could mistake them for twins. Both were tall, blonde, and at the peak of their careers — Kloss dominating every runway while Swift was, as always, topping the charts. Their close friendship seemed almost too perfect, with Kloss even being a core member of Swift's infamous girl squad. But then, as these things often go, the duo seemingly drifted apart (or did they?), and a good chunk of Swifties couldn't help but wonder: were they more than just besties? Yup, you read that right — some believe they were lovers.

Now, Swift has famously dated men (and written countless bops about them), but that hasn't stopped the internet sleuths from pushing the "Kaylor" theory. Despite Swift's public relationships and Kloss being, you know, married to a man (shoutout to Joshua Kushner!), some fans are still of the mind that Kaylor was, at one point, real. These Kaylor truthers have all sorts of "receipts" about their supposed romance, ranging from Swift's lyrics to her casual mention of a guest room in her house being dedicated to Kloss. Spend five minutes on Google, and you'll uncover exhaustive pieces of "evidence" that they were more than friends. It's a rabbit hole, to say the least.

Still, despite the die-hard Kaylor shippers, Swift's camp has made it clear: they aren't, and never were, dating. Though Swift hasn't explicitly addressed the rumors, she's long clarified that none of her friendships ever transitioned into romantic territory — and that includes Kloss.