What Happened To The Original Cast Of Hawaii Five-O

"Hawaii Five-0" is a cross-generational hit, but long before Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan's "carguments" in the 2010s reboot, there was an original cast (and the show was "Hawaii Five-O"). Sadly, all the main stars of the first iteration have since passed away, but not without making a serious mark on TV history.

The first Steve McGarrett to have graced the screen was played by Jack Lord, who'd previously starred as the titular character in the early '60s series "Stoney Burke." As for his time on "Hawaii Five-O," Lord would become an integral part of the series on and off camera. Per The New York Times, it was Lord who ensured the show was filmed in Hawaii even though CBS had originally planned for it to be filmed on the mainland instead. As such, the star was credited with promoting tourism to the island.

Sadly, Lord did not work much after "Hawaii Five-O" came to an end, but his final project, "M Station: Hawaii," was also filmed on the island. What's more, he and his wife left their estate to the Hawai'i Community Foundation, and in a 2016 article for Honolulu Magazine, the couple was praised for helping countless people through that. Lord passed away in 1998, and was at his home in Honolulu at the time. It's believed the actor had Alzheimer's Disease, though his official cause of death was listed as congestive heart failure. In addition to the money and assets left to Hawai'i Community Foundation, he's also been remembered for helping actors get bigger parts on "Hawaii Five-O." His fellow actor Doug Mossman told starbulletin.com, "It was his insistence over the years that made sure the show would be here, that it should use local talent on both sides of the camera. ... Jack Lord was a great friend to Hawaii."