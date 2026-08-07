Arielle Kebbel Has Had Quite The Transformation Since Starring In This Hit Teen Drama

After getting her start on The CW in "Gilmore Girls" playing Lindsay, who marries Rory Gilmore's ex Dean just after they graduate from high school, Kebbel returned to the network and traded in her platinum-blonde cut and naïveté for darker makeup and a thirst for blood as a vampire and ghost named Lexi Branson in "The Vampire Diaries," who is an old friend of main character Stefan (Paul Wesley). Kebbel would go on to appear in nine episodes across seasons one through five and in season eight.

Though the show experienced some ups and downs over its eight-year run, Kebbel loved every moment of playing Lexi. "My most favorite part was the fact that playing that role gave me a chance to showcase my physical action-oriented side," she said in a 2012 with Honest Reviews Corner. "I got to combine Lexi who is full of so much heart and faith and joy with choking Damon and throwing cops and doing a lot of physical activities." She reflected in a 2026 interview with Stylecaster that she also had fun undergoing various transformations as Lexi returned from different eras in history. "I really loved that because I died in the first episode, every time I came back I got to come back in a different time period. So I never knew what my wardrobe was going to be, what time period it was going to be, until I read the script," she said. "And so getting to be in the '70s, in the 1800s, or whenever, there was just such a difference in the character and so then I'd kind of play with the mannerisms a little bit and enjoy being in the different wardrobes."