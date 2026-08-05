You May Recognize Hallmark Hunk Robert Buckley From A Classic Millennial TV Show

These days, Robert Buckley can be found melting hearts on the Hallmark Channel, where he found a place to express not only his acting abilities but also his chops as a creator, producer, and screenwriter with TV movies such as "Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!" Millennials, though, may best remember him from the late aughts, when Buckley joined "One Tree Hill" ahead of Season 7. That's right, years before he was helping Hallmark bring "The Christmas House" and its sequel to life, the hunky actor starred as Clay Evans in the final seasons of the popular WB teen drama.

Buckley had big shoes to fill. After all, he joined the cast in 2009 because producers needed to replace their two main stars after Hilarie Burton and Chad Murray shockingly walked away from "One Tree Hill" at the end of Season 6. That's how fans were introduced to Clay Evans, the sports agent of James Lafferty's character, Nathan Scott. Many years have passed since then, but Buckley still considers his character on "One Tree Hill" to be the most challenging role he has ever taken on. "When I signed on, I had no idea the layered cake that that guy was going to become," he told Soap Hub in December 2025.

Buckley had never played a dramatic role that included so many tragedies and twists and turns, which pushed him way out of his comfort zone. "That guy had a lot of emotional baggage. Yeah, like we're paying for extra suitcases kind of baggage," he joked. Newer fans may not remember Buckley from his "One Tree Hill" days, but the hunk will never forget how much Clay helped shape him and his career.