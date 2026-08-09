Country Superstar Lainey Wilson Is Still Absolutely Stunning Without Her Hair Extensions

Country superstar Lainey Wilson quickly became a big name in the country music industry after her debut, largely thanks to hits like "Heart Like a Truck" and "Watermelon Moonshine." Fans love seeing her dominate the stage with her confident presence, which is partly defined by her chic Western style. Almost every time fans see her, a big cowboy hat sits atop her very long blonde hair. Even when she goes to formal awards shows, she usually has her hat as an accessory.

Every once in a while, though, Wilson uses social media to give fans a peek at a more casual version of her. It's usually when she's at home, playing around with music, hanging out with her husband, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, or doing something similar. She'll try out other accessories, such as baseball caps and bandanas, or sometimes wear no hat at all. However, it's especially rare for fans to see Wilson without her signature extensions.

One of those rare instances came in late July 2026 when Wilson shared a new video on Instagram of a fun and sweet moment she shared with Hodges. The two had gotten married just two months earlier (after Hodges gave Wilson an extremely pricey engagement ring), and they still seemed to be in their honeymoon phase. Additionally, comparing the snap to her usual look, fans felt like she looked just as gorgeous with shorter hair.

In the clip, the newlyweds worked together to master a viral dance trend for Wilson's newest song, "Phone, Keys, Wallet," with John Mayer. The two weren't exactly in sync, but it was a charming clip that showed off their natural banter. One detail that really stood out was Wilson's naturally short hair, which fell around five inches below her shoulders, with plenty of layers. Fans absolutely loved the look, with one commenting, "Lainey your hair looks good with highlights and layered." Another wrote, "I absolutely love your haircut and highlights, Lainey!" Maybe Wilson will start wearing her hair like this more often after the reassurance from her fans.