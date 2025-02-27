Diamond Pro Tells Us The Huge Price Tag For Lainey Wilson's Engagement Ring

Lainey Wilson's relationship with Devlin "Duck" Hodges has paid off in the best way — i.e., the pair has gotten engaged! The country star and pro athlete have been dating for a few years, and now, they've decided they want forever, too. With a series of dreamy photos, Wilson announced their engagement on Instagram. The first snap showed the happy couple together as they gazed into each other's eyes, while the second featured them sharing a passionate kiss. Photo three featured Wilson reacting to the proposal, while shots four and five had the country crooner showing off her ginormous rock.

Love is great and all, but, of course, you're here to find out how much the ring cost. A hint? The "Love Like a Truck" songstress had really high expectations for her sparkler. "I don't care what shape it is, but I want to be walking with a limp," hinted Wilson about wanting a big ring on the "Country Heat Weekly" podcast in August. One of the hosts replied, "If you can't see it from a mile away, it's not big enough." And Wilson agreed! "Duck is listening to this going, 'Oh gosh, oh gosh, oh gosh' — better go get you a loan, baby," she advised him. As refreshing as the singer's honesty is, what's even better is the fact that Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively spoke with Nicki Swift to reveal that Hodges and Wilson are a match made in blingy heaven.