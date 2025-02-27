Diamond Pro Tells Us The Huge Price Tag For Lainey Wilson's Engagement Ring
Lainey Wilson's relationship with Devlin "Duck" Hodges has paid off in the best way — i.e., the pair has gotten engaged! The country star and pro athlete have been dating for a few years, and now, they've decided they want forever, too. With a series of dreamy photos, Wilson announced their engagement on Instagram. The first snap showed the happy couple together as they gazed into each other's eyes, while the second featured them sharing a passionate kiss. Photo three featured Wilson reacting to the proposal, while shots four and five had the country crooner showing off her ginormous rock.
Love is great and all, but, of course, you're here to find out how much the ring cost. A hint? The "Love Like a Truck" songstress had really high expectations for her sparkler. "I don't care what shape it is, but I want to be walking with a limp," hinted Wilson about wanting a big ring on the "Country Heat Weekly" podcast in August. One of the hosts replied, "If you can't see it from a mile away, it's not big enough." And Wilson agreed! "Duck is listening to this going, 'Oh gosh, oh gosh, oh gosh' — better go get you a loan, baby," she advised him. As refreshing as the singer's honesty is, what's even better is the fact that Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, exclusively spoke with Nicki Swift to reveal that Hodges and Wilson are a match made in blingy heaven.
Lainey Wilson's engagement ring likely cost six figures
Ask and you shall receive! According to Mike Fried, Devlin Hodges spent a fortune on Lainey Wilson's engagement ring, which the diamond expert described as "one of the most intricate and exquisite celebrity rings of the past year." He continued, "It is handcrafted and uniquely designed for Lainey, with three large center diamonds forming a cluster that resembles a flower. Smaller diamonds are embedded throughout the rest of the design, further enhancing its floral persona." As for the hardware? Fried believes the center diamonds are two and a half carats each, "but different shapes." And wait until you hear the price tag! "I'd estimate the value to be a quarter of a million dollars, if not more, depending on the quality of the diamonds," he revealed, adding, "It looks like there is a round, oval, and emerald cut diamond. This cluster ring strays from tradition and is a beautiful symbol of their relationship."
Basically, Wilson will definitely have to work hard to fight gravity while rocking her gorgeous bling. Also, the singer didn't just speak a hefty ring into existence; she also spoke the entire engagement into existence. During a December 2024 interview with CMT, her friend Bunnie Xo joked that she was manifesting her and Duck's future marriage. Instead of shying away from the topic, Wilson agreed, joking that she might have to take things into her own hands. "No pressure, brother, no pressure," she quipped, adding, "I may have to propose to him. We waiting." Her comments weren't a fluke, either, as she repeated them during a different interview with CMT. "That's what I said," stated Wilson about her previous stance. "Four years. Clock's ticking, brother." Fortunately, Hodges heard her loud and clear, and barring a 2025 celebrity breakup, a wedding is definitely in their future.