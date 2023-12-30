Pop Stars Who Have Dated Pro Athletes
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Those in the entertainment industry tend to run in the same circles, so when we hear about a new romance between a singer or actor and a professional athlete, it isn't all too surprising. We've seen blissful unions between A-list couples like Victoria and David Beckham, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker.
Of course, all eyes have been on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance since she attended a Kansas City Chiefs in September. The two have supported and cheered on one another's careers since their relationship became public, with Kelce showing up at Swift's stadium tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. And, yes, we all gazed in awe over Swift running into Kelce's arms after her concert for a sweet kiss.
However, Swift is not the only pop star who's fallen head over heels for a superstar athlete. Although not all of these relationships have ended like the fairytale they probably thought would transpire, let's look back on the singers who fell hard for pro athletes and whether they are still together today.
Mariah Carey had a short-lived fling with Derek Jeter
Remember when Mariah Carey had a brief affair with former New York Yankee Derek Jeter? It was the talk of the town in the late '90s as both Carey and Jeter were at the height of their careers. However, the singer was still married to music executive Tony Mottola.
In a 2000 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Carey shared details of her memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" and spoke about how Jeter played a crucial role in her understanding that she could find love again. Her relationship with Jeter inspired her to leave her emotionally abusive marriage to Mottola, having told Cosmopolitan in 2019 that it felt like she was "a prisoner." "[Jeter] was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed there was somebody else," she told Winfrey. She added that she had also connected to Jeter because of his biracial background and connected to him professionally. "He was also doing his dream job and living his dream job, and I believe we connected in that way."
In an interview with Vulture, Carey revealed that the songs "The Roof" and "My All" off of her 1997 "Butterfly" album were about Jeter. Though she was in love with Jeter, looking back on it now, she knew he was not the one. Oprah told Carey that he was "the right person at the right time." Carey and Mottola divorced in 1998.
Rihanna dated MLB player Matt Kemp
After ending her tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown in 2009, Rihanna made it official with MLB player Matt Kemp. The new couple were first spotted together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in January 2010, and that same month, attended a Los Angeles Clippers game, sitting courtside.
In April 2010, the singer opened up about her new love interest to Ryan Seacrest (via Glamour), "Umm, he's my boyfriend. It's new, and it's fun, and it's nothing too serious, you know. I don't want anything that's going to take up so much of my energy and time right now in a bad way. I just want to have fun, and that's what it's about." Kemp would share similar feelings, telling Us Weekly, "She's just a fun person. I love to be around her."
However, by December, the couple had split. A source for Us Weekly alleged that Kemp wasn't fond of her hectic work schedule. "Matt's sick of always following her like a puppy dog all over the world. He wants something more normal." During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" in 2017, Kemp shared how intense the paparazzi was when he dated the singer, including when they would follow him into grocery stores. "It's pretty much overwhelming. It's something I've never been used to," he shared.
Kehlani and Kyrie Irving had to dispute cheating allegations
Kehlani and former NBA player Kyrie Irving's relationship was over in the blink of an eye, but allegations that she had cheated on him stayed with the former couple for years.
The pair began dating at the start of 2016, but it appeared to be over by March of that year when Kehlani was accused of cheating on Irving with her former boyfriend, rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR, whose real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite. The rapper shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Kehlani in bed together, but it was later deleted. Both Irving and Kehalni denied the allegations.
As reported by ET, Irving came to Kehlani's defense after the "Nights Like This" singer attempted suicide because of the endless amount of hatred she was receiving online. "I do not justify the picture or what dude did to try and spark all of this nonsense that could have been avoided, but me and Kehlani were not dating when the picture came out," he shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Two years later, Irving defended his ex once again. In an Instagram post (via ET), the NBA player asked people to stop all the hate she was still receiving. The singer acknowledged his post, writing, "I respect it being done period when really neither of us should be the one apologizing. all love on this side!"
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
No, Cowboy Casanova isn't about Tony Romo
Carrie Underwood is happily married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher, but he wasn't the first sports star the "American Idol" alum had been involved with. The songstress has had a brief romance with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
Underwood and Romo's relationship began in 2007. The pair seemed exclusive, as she brought Romo as her date to the Academy of Country Music Awards that May. But it was all over by October, with the "Before He Cheats" singer telling Entertainment Weekly (via The Columbus Dispatch) that the two were never serious. "At one point, it seemed like that's where it was headed, but point blank, he is about football. I don't know if it's that I'm not quite his type or whatever, but I don't think he's at the point in his life where he would be willing to sacrifice football," she said.
When Underwood released her 2009 song "Cowboy Casanova," she also clarified that the song was not about her ex. "I would never immortalize a guy that did me wrong. I would never give him that much credit," she told Esquire.
Romo moved on with Jessica Simpson
Tony Romo didn't seem hurt by his split with Carrie Underwood because he quickly moved on to another singer with pipes — Jessica Simpson. Just a month after he and Underwood broke up, he began to see Simpson in November 2007. However, their relationship would be blamed for Romo's terrible performance on the field.
Simpson received heavy backlash for attending Romo's football games, with Dallas Cowboys fans and even Romo's teammates believing she was bad luck. Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens told Page Six in December 2007 after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles, "Right now [she's] not a fan favorite — in this locker room or in Texas Stadium."
Despite all the hate, Simpson and Romo dated for about two years before he broke up with her in July 2009, the day before her 29th birthday. As reported by Page Six, in her 2020 memoir, "Open Book," Simpson revealed that the quarterback ended things after he believed she was cheating on him with her ex, John Mayer, who tried to stay in her life. Despite seeing Mayer during her relationship with Romo, she clarified, "I hadn't cheated on Tony at all, but I could not lie and say I hadn't even seen him. And within that second, he broke up with me right there. Two years, gone with an email."
Nicole Scherzinger wanted marriage, but Lewis Hamilton wasn't ready
In June 2023, Nicole Scherzinger announced her engagement to rugby player Thom Evans on Instagram. The Pussycat Dolls singer may have a thing or two for athletes, as Evans is the fourth sports star she's been romantically linked to. Before Evans entered the picture and swept Scherzinger off her feet, her most high-profile relationship with an athlete was with Formula One racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.
Scherzinger and Hamilton's relationship began around 2007, but they would split and get back together many times. One of their first breakups occurred in 2011, with their work schedules and the long distance between them being a factor. They managed to work through it and stayed together until another breakup in 2013. Again, the couple mended their relationship, and talks of an engagement were on the horizon. Unfortunately, Scherzinger and Hamilton ended their romance for good in 2015. A report by The U.S. Sun alleged that the songstress wanted to take the relationship to the next level while the racecar driver wasn't up for it.
Besides Hamilton, Scherzinger had a short-lived romance with Swiss soccer player Pajtim Kasami and a four-year relationship with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.
Andy Roddick broke Mandy Moore's heart
Pop singer Mandy Moore's mother was responsible for setting her daughter up with tennis professional Andy Roddick in 2002. The singer recalled meeting Roddick for the first time while filming her movie "How to Deal." "About the last three weeks of the film, I meet this guy who completely just steals my heart. I'm so happy and crushing on him. I have mom to thank for that. Luckily, Andy obliged, accepted the invitation, and came and met me on the set. I watched his tennis match the next day and the rest is history, I guess," she told "The Early Show" (via CBS News).
Roddick was by Moore's side during the red-carpet movie premiere of "How to Deal" in New York City, and the songstress was present and cheering in the stands when he won his first U.S. Open in 2003. The pair were in constant headlines, with Moore reaching enormous success with "Candy" and Roddick winning the Grand Slam Championship title. At the time, the attention reportedly proved too much for the young couple, and they split in 2004.
As InStyle reported, in 2018, Moore was a guest on "The Howard Stern Show" and hinted that Roddick may have been unfaithful. "He broke my heart, Howard. So, I think we parted ways because of that. [The heartbreak] got poured into everything," she shared.
Sheryl Crow and Lance Armstrong weren't on the same page
Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong and songstress Sheryl Crow were once one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. When they began dating in 2003, Armstrong had already won five Tour de France titles (Armstrong would win two more before he was stripped of his medals following his use of performance-enhancing drugs), and Crow was already a successful artist with hits like "If It Makes You Happy" and "Soak Up the Sun" to name a few.
Armstrong and Crow took their relationship to the next level and got engaged in 2005 but decided to call it off just five months later, in February 2006. In a 2008 Glamour interview, Crow discussed the breakup, stating, "There are definitely reasons as to why I'm not married. And I think a large part of it is due to the fact that I pick people who don't want to get married."
As reported by Us Weekly, Armstrong divulged similar feelings in his 2009 book "Lance," revealing that the two had different outlooks on their futures. "She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn't want that. But I didn't want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I'd just had kids," he wrote. Armstrong was already a father of three with his first wife, Kristin Richard.
Amar'e Stoudemire was a rebound
Ciara has been happily married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016, and the couple just welcomed their third child in December 2023. But, before settling down with the Denver Broncos star QB, Ciara dated another sports star who's just as well-known in the sports world.
After breaking up with rapper Bow Wow in the early 2000s, Ciara had a brief relationship with former New York Knicks basketball player Amar'e Stoudemire in 2011. The pair would break up that same year, with Stoudemire proposing to Alexis Welch, the mother of his children, right after their split. During an interview with xoNecole, Ciara shared that she harbored no ill will toward her ex. She was happy that Stoudemire was engaged to his children's mother, seeing as they had a long history together. "They've had a long relationship off and on for almost 10 years. I think it's important that if people can figure it out together with the mother and father, why not? So I wish them nothing but success on that," she shared.
The "1, 2 Step" singer also revealed that Stoudemire tried to pursue her when she was 19, but it never went anywhere.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked fans with their breakup
Jennifer Lopez has quite an extensive relationship history, but the only athlete she's been involved with was former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. Their relationship began in early 2017, and they instantly became one of Hollywood's power couples. When appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair together, Rodriguez pretty much confirmed that the singer was the one. "We are very much twins. We're both Leos, we're both from New York, we're both Latino ... and about 20 other things," he shared.
In March 2019, the former MLB player announced that he had asked Lopez to marry him with a massive diamond ring. Sharing the news on Instagram (which has since been removed), Rodriguez also shared a quote about soulmates that read (via Us Weekly), "A soulmate isn't someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."
However, the two wouldn't end up being soulmates. In April 2021, they released a joint statement to Today that they had ended their engagement. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," it read. Of course, that same year, Lopez ended up with who fans believed was her true soulmate — Ben Affleck.
Lainey Wilson didn't tell anyone she was dating a former NFL player
Country music singer Lainey Wilson went public with her boyfriend, former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges, in 2023. The couple made their debut while walking on the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet in May. However, the "Heart Like A Truck" singer has been with Hodges since 2021.
Speaking to People about why Wilson decided to keep her relationship with the professional football player turned real estate agent out of the spotlight for nearly two years, she shared, "I said, 'We gonna see if you're in it for the right reasons.' Turns out he is.'" Wilson stated that Hodges has constantly supported her career, which has only skyrocketed over the last few years. "Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, 'Go get it.' He knows how important this dream is to me,'" she shared.
Wilson even revealed that her relationship had inspired her to write love songs. "I was never really able to write love songs, because I don't know if I had actually felt it, but I'm writing me some love songs now. I'm grateful for him," the singer said.
Are Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku dating?
In May 2023, Megan Thee Stallion was photographed holding hands with a new man, which led many fans to believe her two-year relationship with rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine was over. That new man was Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku.
According to photos from TMZ, the "Savage" singer and Lukaku attended the wedding of his teammate Lautaro Martinez and model Agustina Gandolfo and were seated next to one another. Photos also showed the two holding hands and spending time together throughout the wedding. Both Megan and Lukaku are signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation. Since the photos have been released, neither of them has confirmed or denied their reported romance.
What fans do know is that Megan and Fontaine are no longer together. As reported by Vibe, Megan's song "Cobra," which accuses a man of being unfaithful, seemingly confirmed her split from the rapper. Fontaine responded to his ex-girlfriend's song with his rap "Thee Person."
Why aren't we talking about Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen?
With so much attention (or should we say obsession) over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, we're forgetting about one other pop star and NFL star's blossoming romance that deserves just as much notice.
"Hawkeye" actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have been quietly dating since May 2023. The pair were linked shortly after his split from Brittany Williams, whom he had dated for nearly six years. Steinfeld and Allen were first spotted stepping out together in New York City and would go on a couple of dates there. By October 2023, things appeared to get more serious after Steinfeld was seen shopping with Allen's mom at the store Leveled Up Buffalo, buying items to support the QB. The owner later posted a photo with the singer and Allen's mom on the shop's Instagram.
And, like any supportive girlfriend, Steinfeld was spotted attending a Bills game that same month. Unlike Swift, who was usually seen cheering on Kelce with a gang of friends, Steinfeld kept a relatively low profile. In December, the couple proved they were still going strong when the "True Grit" actor attended the Bills' annual holiday party.
Are there talks of an engagement for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Of course, we must mention the inspiration behind this long list of pop stars dating pro athletes. Fans of Taylor Swift have been obsessing over her new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since seeing the songstress at one of his games in September 2023. Since then, she's been the athlete's biggest fan, cheering him on at several Chiefs games, even attending a few with Kelce's mom, and bringing along her A-list friends like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
It wasn't until December that Swift talked openly about her relationship with Kelce. In her interview with Time, where she was named Person of the Year, Swift discussed how their romance began around July 2023, stating that it "all started when Travis adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell." She added, "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."
Swift and Kelce were a couple way before she attended her first Chiefs game that September. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," she told Time. Rumors that Kelce is planning to propose have floated around, with many fans eager for Kelce to get on one knee before the year is up.