Pop Stars Who Have Dated Pro Athletes

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Those in the entertainment industry tend to run in the same circles, so when we hear about a new romance between a singer or actor and a professional athlete, it isn't all too surprising. We've seen blissful unions between A-list couples like Victoria and David Beckham, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker.

Of course, all eyes have been on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance since she attended a Kansas City Chiefs in September. The two have supported and cheered on one another's careers since their relationship became public, with Kelce showing up at Swift's stadium tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. And, yes, we all gazed in awe over Swift running into Kelce's arms after her concert for a sweet kiss.

However, Swift is not the only pop star who's fallen head over heels for a superstar athlete. Although not all of these relationships have ended like the fairytale they probably thought would transpire, let's look back on the singers who fell hard for pro athletes and whether they are still together today.