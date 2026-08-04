Mountain Memories: Ella & Emmie Gaines Make A Rare Appearance On Family Vacation

Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughters, Ella and Emmie Gaines, don't often appear on their parents' social media posts these days, but when they do, it's always a welcome sight for fans. The latest glimpse came this week courtesy of an Instagram Reel Joanna shared featuring clips from their family getaway in Colorado. "A few days in the mountains with the whole fam, makes this mama's heart so happy," the former HGTV star wrote in the caption, before listing some of the activities they enjoyed during their trip. "Fishing, chopping down dead trees, making forts for the [squirrels], crunchy french toast, rodeo, bikes, and family hikes," she noted with a heart emoji.

The video shows Ella, 19, and Emmie, 16, barefoot while making their way across a lake before later joining the rest of their family for a nature walk. Alongside the sisters, the Reel also included glimpses of the couple's sons, including Drake, who looks so much like his dad Chip; Duke, 18; and 8-year-old Crew during their family vacay. In the comments, fans were thrilled to see the Gaineses all together, with one user gushing, "Beautiful! Thanks for sharing your special family moments." Another wrote, "Dang I cannot believe how fast your children grew up while we watched. Time is fleeting." Meanwhile, a third user added, "I just love your family. You guys are so close. You can see the love."

Back in January, Joanna shared a rare photo of their youngest daughter, Emmie, in honor of her 16th birthday in a touching Reel on Instagram. She and Chip have also previously discussed why they've decided to show less of their kids online.