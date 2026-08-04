King Charles Likely To Rely On Staff To Send Meghan Markle A 'Modest' 45th Birthday Gift

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to the U.K., their relationship with King Charles III appears to be on the mend, but don't expect fireworks for the Duchess of Sussex's birthday. The former "Suits" star was set to turn 45 years old not long after her kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, finally visited Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in July. With the icy relations between the Sussexes and the royals finally warming, it raised the question of how the royal family would observe Meghan's birthday on August 4.

According to royal commentator Tom Sykes, who spoke to Page Six on Meghan's big day, there would certainly be some type of gesture from Charles. "The king is a scrupulously polite man, and I'm quite certain he would wish to send his daughter-in-law his birthday wishes," he told the outlet. Royals expert Kinsey Schofield concurred, but believed the As Ever owner should temper her expectations and to expect Charles to send a "modest gift 'through his staff,'" as Page Six wrote. Charles and Camilla may extend their birthday wishes, albeit privately, but Sykes added that it's unlikely that Prince William and Princess Catherine would follow suit.

A few days earlier, royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror that if Charles and Megs are on good terms "then perhaps there will be a phone call or birthday card." Bond also explained why it was borderline essential for Meghan to accompany the family to the Highgrove visit. "The children deserve to see some family harmony: it would have been damaging to have to explain that their mother wasn't invited," Bond said. Prior to the family visit, there was chatter about further drama between Meghan and the royals.