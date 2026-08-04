King Charles Likely To Rely On Staff To Send Meghan Markle A 'Modest' 45th Birthday Gift
Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to the U.K., their relationship with King Charles III appears to be on the mend, but don't expect fireworks for the Duchess of Sussex's birthday. The former "Suits" star was set to turn 45 years old not long after her kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, finally visited Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in July. With the icy relations between the Sussexes and the royals finally warming, it raised the question of how the royal family would observe Meghan's birthday on August 4.
According to royal commentator Tom Sykes, who spoke to Page Six on Meghan's big day, there would certainly be some type of gesture from Charles. "The king is a scrupulously polite man, and I'm quite certain he would wish to send his daughter-in-law his birthday wishes," he told the outlet. Royals expert Kinsey Schofield concurred, but believed the As Ever owner should temper her expectations and to expect Charles to send a "modest gift 'through his staff,'" as Page Six wrote. Charles and Camilla may extend their birthday wishes, albeit privately, but Sykes added that it's unlikely that Prince William and Princess Catherine would follow suit.
A few days earlier, royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror that if Charles and Megs are on good terms "then perhaps there will be a phone call or birthday card." Bond also explained why it was borderline essential for Meghan to accompany the family to the Highgrove visit. "The children deserve to see some family harmony: it would have been damaging to have to explain that their mother wasn't invited," Bond said. Prior to the family visit, there was chatter about further drama between Meghan and the royals.
Signs that King Charles III is making amends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Leading up to their eventual reunion with King Charles III and the royals, there were signs that Meghan Markle and the children wouldn't accompany Prince Harry on the trip across the pond. Tensions were reportedly high in May, as a bit of palace drama ensued when Harry made demands about Meghan's return to Buckingham Palace. "Harry has been coming in with all these demands on behalf of Meghan, and it's already rubbing a lot of palace aides up the wrong way," an insider told Heat World at the time. Despite the rumblings of turmoil, Harry's dad was still keeping an open mind. "King Charles is looking forward to welcoming the Sussexes this summer, but Prince Harry is extremely nervous over how Meghan will be received," the source said.
Around that same time, Meghan seemed to send a subtle message to Charles and the family that she and Harry wanted to reconnect to their royal lifestyle. For Prince Archie's 7th birthday in May, she made an Instagram post that featured a throwback photo of her son as a baby sleeping on Harry's chest at the royals' Frogmore Cottage — back when the Sussexes were part of the royal family. The timing of the post, as Meghan and the kids were presumably gearing up to visit grandpa, seemed to be a tiny olive branch.
The previous year, no olive branch had been extended by Meghan and Harry, however, when they neglected to post about Charles' birthday in November 2025. Of course, Prince William and Princess Catherine did take time to send their wishes to the king.